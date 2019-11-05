City commission to hear annexation of more property

The Owensboro City Commission will be hearing the first reading Tuesday of another annexation along the Kentucky 54 corridor.
According to City Manager Nate Pagan, the owners of the new strip center, which is home to Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli at 2065 E. Parrish Ave., have entered into an annexation agreement with the city. It sits on approximately 4.5 acres.
Under the annexation agreement, Pagan said the owners, SYF Properties, will receive tax incentives in the form of rebates for the next five years.
"That's generally how it works is that they get their incremental taxes back for some period of time in exchange for annexing," Pagan said. "The city has done that for years."
see property/page a2
This is the latest in the city's ongoing annexation of properties along the Kentucky 54 corridor that has become a development hub for retail, restaurants and medical offices in recent years.
At its Oct. 15 meeting, the City Commission approved the annexation of Cedarhurst Senior Living, an $18 million complex at 1900 Pleasant Valley Road and Kentucky 603, near Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Gateway Commons. It sits on 7 acres.
Under its annexation agreement, the city will reimburse the developers, Cedarhurst of Owensboro Real Estate, LLC, "for the cost of the construction of various public facilities and improvements dedicated to public use and maintenance within or for the direct benefit of the subject property, in an amount not to exceed the total cost of the public facilities or the total unrestricted ad valorem (excluding school tax), net profits, and occupational tax revenues derived from any property located therein, whichever is less, over a designated eight-year period."
Along with the tax incentives, Pagan said the properties will have the benefit of city services such as fire, police and sanitation.
"There are some (properties) we can't get to when they develop," Pagan said. "…A property has to touch the city (boundary) to be annexed."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.