Owensboro city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said they believe the city saw many successes in 2019, including the purchase of Gabe’s Tower and the city’s improved financial health, but acknowledged that some things could have gone better.
City Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the city’s successes also included the downtown groundbreaking of the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and the 200 apartments attached to it, the opening of the Castlen Dog Park, and the start of the $2.1 million upgrades to the Jack C. Fisher Softball Complex, which include installation of synthetic turf.
“That’s going to allow us to have tournaments earlier and later into the year and compete with Evansville, Elizabethtown — all those other places that have the synthetic fields — and that puts us in a good position,” he said.
City Commissioner Larry Maglinger said the city’s successes included purchasing Gabe’s Tower, a former hotel that will be demolished, and the ongoing Triplett Twist revitalization project.
“That took a long time,” he said of Gabe’s Tower. “Got an agreement and things are moving forward.”
Mayor Tom Watson highlighted transportation and its factor with economic development as a success this year, such as progress made with Kentucky 54 and the Owensboro Riverport Authority being awarded $11.5 million in federal money late in 2018, which will be used to help fund a road-widening project on Industrial Road (Kentucky 331) between the U.S. 60 and Rinaldo Road.
“Transportation. That’s the key to economic development,” he said.
Local businesses such as Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and Owensboro Grain expanding were also successes, Watson added.
City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Pam Smith-Wright cited successes that included the annexation of property, such as McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill, which grew the city.
Officials were also pleased with the city’s financial health. Moody’s upgraded the city’s overall bond rating or outstanding debt from an A2 to an A1, the first upgrade since 2010.
City Commissioner Larry Conder, also a mayoral candidate, said the “hot economy” and unemployment rate at 3.5% nationally could bring even better news for Owensboro residents in the future.
“Looking forward, the average Joe should not anticipate from the city of Owensboro, and I’m going to go out on a limb here and say at least for two, probably three years, that he will not see a tax rate increase,” Conder said.
Smith-Wright said the city’s new credit rating was a 2019 highlight. “That’s always important when you’re running the city,” she said.
However, city commissioners did acknowledge some things could have gone more smoothly, such as the proposed annexation and the repeal of the Daviess County Public Schools’ properties.
“Let me put it this way, we had good intentions. That didn’t work out,” Maglinger said.
Sanford said the annexation should have been thought out a little bit more and mistakes are part of growth.
“If we’re not making any kind of mistakes, we’re not doing our jobs because if you don’t make a mistake, you’re not trying anything,” he said.
Smith-Wright declined to comment on the annexation.
Watson called the annexation a “nightmare.”
The mayor said the conflict and eventual restructuring of the Medical Control Authority, which is now renamed the Ambulance Contracting Authority, was another event that could have gone smoothly.
The ACA, as it has done in the past, will oversee the ambulance contracts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County to ensure that all contractual obligations are being met. The current area ambulance service provider is America Medical Response (AMR) Inc.
The decision to update the parameters of the city-county ambulance partnership came after Daviess Fiscal Court and City Commission parted ways with Owensboro Health regarding the three-way split of the $150,000 subsidy for AMR’s ambulance services and OH’s refusal to provide backup ambulance services.
“I think that all the conflict over the ambulance service was ... a long-drawn-out affair that could have been solved pretty easily,” he said.
Conder said looking forward, public safety also needs to be addressed, such as paying first-responders what they would be paid in the private sector, curtailing drug usage and keeping residents safe.
“We can have all the financial good news but at the end of the day, if you’re not safe, it may not mean anything,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
