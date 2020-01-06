Owensboro city commissioners and the mayor have a laundry list of items they want to tackle this year, counting transportation, downtown livability and the local workforce as among the top issues.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said economic development and transportation are two of the things he wants to focus on this year, stating that the two are heavily dependent on each other. One issue is taking a harder look at Owensboro’s Opportunity Zones, particularly the Riverport. An Opportunity Zone is a federal designation that allows lower-income areas to have special tax advantages, such as not paying capital gains tax, which incentivizes investment.
Supporting local education, such as the trade programs offered at Owensboro Community & Technical College, is also a goal for Watson this year, as well as the completion of the Mid-States Corridor, which could connect two interstates in southern Indiana north of Owensboro and extend the U.S. 231 corridor.
City Commissioner Larry Conder, a mayoral candidate, said he wants to focus on growing the local workforce this year, a task that will continue throughout the decade.
“We truly do need more people here to be able to work,” he said. “I firmly believe that we can put at least 1,000 people in a lot of different positions.”
Conder also wants the groundwork for other areas of the town to grow, such as the northwestern part of Owensboro, where there is already an Opportunity Zone, and West Parrish Avenue, using the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport as leverage to improve the area.
"And that takes time," he said. "But you got to start. And I believe 2020 is the time to start that foundation."
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, another mayoral candidate, said her goals this year include filling vacant downtown buildings. She said about 10 years ago when the city began revitalization efforts downtown, businesses moved in buildings that were otherwise boarded up and vacant.
Now, some downtown businesses have moved to other locations, such as Bella Ragazza Boutique, while others, such as CYO Brewing, have closed.
“I’m just kind of frustrated because of the fact that we have lost some of those businesses,” she said.
Smith-Wright also wants to find ways for more people to live downtown, especially millennials, young families and senior residents.
“The property downtown at this point is very expensive,” she said. “But hopefully there can be some kind of government-subsidized properties where we can build some low-cost apartments or whatever for people to live.”
The city commission approved an $80,000 contract in November with Fred Reeves and David Johnson, who own a consulting and strategic planning group called A+ Leadership, to study the feasibility of living downtown. The two will look at areas such as housing options, parking, downtown events and more for a year.
Smith-Wright also wants to focus on other revitalization areas, such as the Triplett Twist area, which had millions of grant dollars invested in the area.
“My ultimate goal is to have Owensboro to look beautiful as well as functional,” she said.
City Commissioner Larry Maglinger wants the city to continue to have good financial health, to continue support to the city staff and streamline the process for businesses to locate and expand in Owensboro.
“I would like to see a point person that you could go to,” said Maglinger, a business owner himself.
City Commissioner Jeff Sanford’s goals for next year also include downtown livability.
“People want to live down there,” he said. “I hear it all the time. I’m in the real estate business. It’s just getting something affordable and putting some plans together to make it happen.”
Sanford also hopes to create some sort of incentive package to clean up property west of the Owensboro Convention Center, similar to the Triplett Twist area, only on a much smaller scale, such as two or three city blocks.
“I think that will be a big deal,” he said.
The Owensboro City Commission will meet for the first time this year on Tuesday.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
