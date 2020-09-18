Owensboro City Commission is considering adding teeth to its municipal code.
On Sept. 29, the commission will vote on an ordinance that will amend the Owensboro Municipal Code’s chapter regarding solid waste disposal.
If approved, the ordinance will see the imposition of a $25 fine for repeated returns for collection or failure to remove mobile containers from the curb, a $50 fine for stacking limbs and brush on streets, sidewalks, and medians requiring removal as well as a $100 to $500 fine for the failure of commercial and industrial establishments to maintain operating conditions of their mobile containers.
The modernizing of the code is in large part a matter of house keeping to address modern issues.
According to Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, this portion of the municipal code has not been updated since its creation in 1995.
“The average citizen won’t notice anything different,” he said. “An aspect of the $25 is that any citizen that leaves things like furniture or large items out, it will be an implied agreement between the city and the property owner that they want the city to dispose of that item. They will be billed $25 for the disposal of those items. The typical owner can call for a clean-out and we will pickup those items for $15 a pick-up load. The average person follows the rules and leaves their container where it needs to be. Our crews average 800 to 900 cans per day in a sidearm garbage truck. It is a daunting task if everything goes perfectly. When people leave debris out or don’t put their cans in the proper place then it slows us down tremendously.”
The $50 fine for improperly setting out natural detritus is two-fold, Hancock said.
“We want to ensure that the limbs, leaves and things like that are not obstructing the sidewalk,” he said. “It really comes down to people being courteous to their fellow citizens who utilize the sidewalks. The other piece of that, especially during leaf season, is that we have continued instances where leaf piles are left on the streets and continuously clog drains during heavy rain events. Many times we have to pull the grates up and root the blockage out of the structure.”
The final addition to the ordinance applies to those entities like business and industrial business that have large dumpsters and receptacles, he said.
“These are the areas where we use the over head dumpster trucks,” he said. “These have an enclosure to ensure that there is no illegal dumping or that people aren’t just throwing in their trash. We have had issues where we couldn’t service the container due to an overflow, lack of access or that they had larger items hanging out, which could be a hazard. They have rules to follow just like a normal resident.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
