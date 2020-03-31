Owensboro and Daviess County fire departments have tightened protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak.
While many services have either forbade public interaction or closed all together, those in the business of maintaining the public safety don’t have that luxury.
For county firefighters, the initial steps that have been implemented are to ensure their safety, said Jeremy Smith, county fire chief.
“As soon as our guys come into work, they get their temperatures taken,” he said. “They report to a specified area and then it is taken every 12 hours. We have also stopped taking all of our equipment into a residence until it is confirmed that it is needed. We are also only sending two firefighters on any medical calls. No more are allowed so that we can lessen the chance of cross contamination.”
During this time, once a crew comes on shift, they are confined to their posts unless there is a call, he said.
“To a degree, our guys are quarantined to the station,” he said. “We don’t want them going out for anything other than an emergency situation. They are training among themselves in regard to updates from various governmental, fire and health agencies. I am updating our volunteers departments as well. For right now, no visitors are allowed in our station. We are working to limit the chance of bringing it into our stations and our firefighters taking it home. We are working to keep everyone safe. We are at risk, but we aren’t going to lessen our care for this community.”
For city fire, they have managed to maintain their minimum staffing policy of 27 on duty personnel, but are “on guard” for personnel to go down if there are instances of exposure or confirmed cases, said Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard.
“We haven’t cut down on staff yet,” he said. “Our commitment is to maintain full staffing as long as we can, however, we do have a plan in place to reorganize if we have to.”
Like the county, the city has been monitoring the spread since it started and has been implementing various protocols, especially the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines regarding pre-hospital care, he said.
“We are still sending out engines with four people on them,” he said. “If we get a call and someone has a confirmed or suspected case, we are on guard and using a higher level of PPE. We always use gloves; now we are more prone to use the masks, glasses and gowns, if need be — especially if someone doesn’t have a mask on themselves. We will have one responder assess based on protocol. If they need help, a second responder will assist. We are trying to not go past two responders dealing with a patient.”
A major aspect of all firefighters’ jobs that have gotten more intense is the decontamination protocols regarding themselves and their equipment, Howard said.
“We have procedures regarding how materials are taken off and disposed of and decontaminated,” he said. “The trucks and the stations have never been cleaner than they are now. Everything is getting cleaned and wiped down multiple times a day. Everyone is on guard. Even at the station, our folks are maintaining distancing. It has changed operations a bit, but there have been some good measures that I think will carry over.”
While Howard and Smith expect that staffing levels could ultimately be affected by exposure, both chiefs know that their departments will be there to back the other up, Smith said.
“If they had folks that had to be quarantined and vice-versa, we will reach out,” he said. “Both departments are prepared to help out in anyway that we can. We know it can happen. We also have our 10 volunteer stations and our 31-member ALIRT Team. Having this team and this community collaboration is huge, especially during these times.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
