Although the start of the new school year will look different with the COVID-19 restrictions, the need for student supplies remains the same, according to school officials.
And to help students whose parents or guardians are struggling financially, Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are uniting for the fourth annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Friday.
“We understand that this year is different,” said Amanda Hirtz, an OPS family resource coordinator. “It’s different for everybody … so we’re hoping that it’s as successful as the three previous years. But we’ll just have to wait and see.”
The goal will again be to fill two school buses — one parked at the Walmart at 5031 Frederica St. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second at the Walmart at 3151 Kentucky 54 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with donated school supplies.
Megan Nicodemus, a DCPS family resource coordinator, said the need could be greater this year because of the job losses caused by the virus.
“We’ve been doing this for years now and a lot of families depend upon the school supplies family resource coordinators provide through Stuff the Bus to fill those gaps,” Nicodemus said. “A lot of families are trying to choose whether to pay the light bill or buy school supplies. And that’s a barrier.”
The 2019-2020 Stuff the Bus campaign collected supplies valued at more than $19,000 and received more than $1,300 in cash donations. The supplies go toward all grade levels from pre-school to high school.
OPS will open its 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 24 followed by DCPS on Aug. 26.
Hirtz said Stuff the Bus not only helps families overcome financial challenges to start the year, but it will also aid any student in need of supplies until the end of school in 2021.
“The Stuff the Bus is not really just a July-August thing,” Hirtz said. “Those supplies can last us all year at multiple schools.”
The items requested for Stuff the Bus include:
• Paper (loose leaf and notebooks)
• Scissors
• Pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons
• Backpacks
• School glue
• Rulers
• Folders and binders
• Calculators
Family resource/youth Service Center representatives from both districts will be on site to collect the donations and load the buses. All proper COVID-19 health regulations including masks will be observed.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.