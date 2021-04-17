The city of Owensboro is officially declaring “war” on potholes in an effort to eliminate as many of those pesky craters as possible that can have drivers clenching their teeth.
“It is something we do early every year after the asphalt plant reopens to try to address the damage to the streets from the previous winter,” City Manager Nate Pagan said Friday.
Residents are asked to be specific when reporting a pothole, including providing a street address or intersection when possible. To report a pothole, call City Action at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org during the week of April 19-32. The city’s mobile app, OnlyOwensboro, can also be used to report potholes.
Kevin Derossit, street manager, said that because hot asphalt is not available in the winter, the city tries to promote pothole repairs twice a year, in the months leading up to winter and then again during the spring.
“When you get in the winter months, they do not make hot asphalt,” Derossit said. “Yeager Materials shuts down, so we have a hard time getting it.”
While residents are welcome to report potholes they see in their neighborhood or around town anytime throughout the year, declaring “war” is a way for the city to make people aware of how they can report potholes.
“This just puts a bulletin out there, hey they are having a war on potholes,” he said.
Derossit said it is a pretty basic process to repair a pothole. After picking up the hot asphalt, crews will use it to fill the hole, tamp it down and move onto the next one.
“It is pretty quick,” he said.
Crews will be out in full force beginning April 26 through May 7, fixing the damage caused by the ice, snow and rain last winter.
The location of the potholes on state and county streets will be passed on to the proper officials, so they can be repaired as well.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
