The city of Owensboro has declared its annual war on potholes.
In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty of obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the public is being asked to call City Action at 270-687-8444 to report the location of potholes they see, and describe, in detail, their locations, referencing specific street addresses or intersections.
Potholes are typically caused by the constant freeze-thaw cycle throughout the winter months, according to Public Works Director Wayne Shelton. Groundwater underneath the roadbed becomes saturated after significant precipitous events and can freeze and expand when temperatures become suitable. As the damp soil continues to expand and contract in response to the temperatures, significant pressure is put on the road above. Eventually, that causes cracks and holes that most drivers know all too well.
The public input portion of the city’s war on potholes will begin on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 6. During that time community members are encouraged to call City Action at 270-687-4444 or email at cityaction@owens boro.org.
City crews will patch reported potholes Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. For those potholes reported on county or state streets, the city will pass the locations of those to the proper officials. The goal of the program is to identify and patch every pothole in the city as quickly as possible. To do this, it is vital to have community input, said Kevin DeRossitt, Owensboro street manager.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.