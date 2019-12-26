Before Jack Wells, Matt Hayden and others announced that they had purchased Towne Square Mall for $5.15 million, the city was considering what it should do about what was once the largest shopping center in western Kentucky.
"We called the (former) owners half a dozen times before they called us back," Mayor Tom Watson said. "We wanted to see what their plans were. If they were going to turn it into a flea market, we wanted to do something to prevent that."
He said the owners basically told him that they had no plans to develop the mall.
And, Watson said, they said they would sell it for the right price.
He said several cities have bought closed malls in recent years to try to repurpose them.
"We hadn't really considered doing that," Watson said. "But we were trying to see what could be done out there."
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that in May, the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. purchased Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, Ohio, for $3 million.
"Nothing was being done in our opinion," said Thomas Hale, executive director at the Clark County land bank, told the newspaper. "This is just one project we felt we had to protect."
The story said Memphis purchased Raleigh Springs Mall and demolished it to build a new community center.
Watson said he breathed a sigh of relief when local developers bought Towne Square Mall.
"I think it's great," he said. "That's the largest tract of land in the city. There's land there that can be developed. I was tickled to death."
Watson said Hayden, Wells and their partners are developing $127 million worth of projects in the city and they're paying $800,000 in local taxes.
"I think they'll do something good out there," he said.
"The mall is a great opportunity," Wells said. "We're looking for the right tenants. It's a great building with 35 acres. We're going to seek community input in what they want to see there."
He said, "Retail on south Frederica is limited. The retail market has changed since 1978 (when the mall opened). At least half of the space in the mall will be repurposed. But it can still be a destination."
Hayden said he expects an announcement about new tenants at the mall in January or February.
When the mall and its 54 stores under one roof opened on March 1, 1978, an estimated 5,000 people lined up to see the city's latest wonder.
Traffic filled both lanes of Frederica, bumper to bumper all the way back to 25th Street -- 25 blocks away.
And the right lane was jammed all the way to Ninth Street.
Total mall sales were estimated for the first year at $77 million.
But things started going downhill in the past decade as retail switched to the "big box" concept.
And today virtually half of the storefronts are empty -- including two of the four anchor stores.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.