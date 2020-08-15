The City of Owensboro anticipates a $5.7 million return over the 20-year cycle of the Gateway Commons TIF Development.
While that may not seem like a great deal of money, the goal of the city is to break even on the project until they begin receiving all of the revenues associated with the Kentucky 54 development after Matt Hayden-owned GW Development and Regional Water Resource Agency reach their caps or the 20-year cycle completes.
The city would be allocated a 2% administrative fee to pay costs of consultants and administrative aspects of the project and then 13% of the total funds after the reduction of the 2% to go toward recouping expenses for services such as roads, law enforcement, fire and other city-funded services, and the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park.
RWRA would receive 22% for the maintenance and expansion of critical infrastructure and GW Development would receive 65%. These percentages are based off of the city’s annual occupation payroll tax, net profits tax and property tax tied to the Gateway Commons Development Area as well as state payroll withholding, property tax and sales tax. The state keeps 20%, said Angela Hamric-Waninger, Owensboro director of finance and support services.
“The beauty of this TIF is that we are not like other cities that have borrowed debt or taken on the TIF anticipating debt service,” she said. “The only cost to the city is providing city services as well as costs associated with our TIF consultants, TIF attorney and state administrative fees.”
On Aug. 4, at its regularly scheduled meeting, the commission unanimously voted to amend a Master Development Agreement and for the first time establish what was negotiated between all three parties to be fair and equitable percentage splits.
The percentages agreed upon shake out to RWRA receiving $7.2 million within the next 14 to 15 years and GW Development receiving $27 million before the TIF ends in 20 years. The city is estimated to receive $5.7 million, which equated to what the city has estimated its expenditures to be. At the end of the 20-year cycle or when each party reaches their cap, 100% of revenue will revert to the city, said Hamric-Waninger.
“If the consultants’ estimates hold true, RWRA should see their money in 14 to 15 years,” she said. “GW Development should see their $27 million if things come to fruition as the consultants estimated. Years 2018 and 2019 were in line with the estimates with the exception of sales tax. Some stores didn’t open as timely as original projections. We are catching up with the time lag and the effects of COVID-19, which have yet to be seen on the data for 2020. As far as what the city or projected to receive, I cannot stress enough the word, estimate. We hope to receive that $5.7 million over a 22-year time frame because we activated in 2018 and the developer activated in 2020.”
To date, the city has spent $463,354 toward the development, including consulting and administrative fees, and while they aren’t in the black, with the new MDA breakdown, city officials expect to be whole, she said.
“With our agreed-upon percentage of the funds, that should be sufficient to keep the city whole in this development,” she said. “We won’t make money on those first 20 years but we hope not to lose any as services expand and we begin to maintain the roads in the development, which is not cheap.”
