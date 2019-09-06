It was a record-breaking year for the Owensboro Fire Department's annual Fill the Boot fundraiser.
Through the recent fundraiser, the department was able to raise more than $12,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), said OFD Lt. Joey Wright.
"It is the most that we have ever raised in the city for MDA," he said. "There are a few families whose kids have muscular dystrophy here in the community that come out every year and help us raise money and I think that is pretty cool. The families here benefit through programs that the MDA offers, like a summer camp geared toward allowing kids with muscular dystrophy the chance to zipline and do whatever any other kid can do."
Wright, who has been on the department for more than 10 years, has been spearheading the effort for more than six, he said.
"The fire departments have been doing this through the IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) for 50 plus years," he said. "Every station gets involved. We try to set it up that if there is a call then there will be someone there to fill in. We take three-hour shifts. The only time we are all called away is during a structure fire, then we have to go and take out boots with us. This year we were lucky, I was only called away once."
Traditionally, the Fill the Boot campaign saw firefighters take to the streets and intersections of Owensboro to seek the community's aid in raising funds for the MDA, but new safety protocols developed over the years forced the department to pursue community partnerships. This year, their three-day fundraiser took a two-pronged approach with fire trucks and firefighters stationed at the Kroger on Starlite Drive as well as the Kroger at Wesleyan Park Plaza.
As for why this year was so successful, all Wright knows is that it came down to the generosity of the community.
"I think that maybe the economy helped," he said. "Some years people have had to think twice, but this year they just dumped money in the boot. I don't know what caused it. This year we were able to be there in force for long periods and we had trucks in both locations. It was just a good year. They told me my first day total on Friday we had almost hit our goal of $10,000, which is my goal every year. I am thankful to Kroger and everyone that contributed. Without the community we couldn't have raised the money."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.