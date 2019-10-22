City hosting Trail of Treats on Thursday

Trick-or-treaters will have the opportunity Thursday to show off their Halloween costumes early as well as begin stocking up on free sweets at the city's 30th annual Trail of Treats, which kicks off downtown at 5:30 and runs until 8 p.m.
The city is expecting thousands of costumed children, dressed from Marvel to monster characters, to flood the downtown and riverfront areas.
More than 70 businesses and nonprofits will be setting up candy booths, which are usually decorated in the spirit of the Oct. 31 holiday that will follow a week later.
The booths will be situated down Veterans Boulevard and around Second Street in the downtown core.
"It's about providing another event as opposed to just Halloween," said Tim Ross, the city's public events director. "And it's always been on the Thursday prior to Halloween. It's a good opportunity for organizations to participate as opposed to just the neighborhoods on Halloween."
For the majority of the event's history, the Trail of Treats was held at Moreland Park under the purview of the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
The city's largest trick-or-treat event was moved from Moreland Park in 2012.
It was then placed under the public events department's umbrella.
Ross said the Trail of Treats has always been popular with parents and their children, but relocating it allowed the event to expand.
"It's always been really big," Ross said. "But since we've moved it downtown with some additional space, I think they are a little bigger than what they were back at Moreland Park. But it's always been an event that's got a few thousand folks at it."
Along with free candy, there will be photo opportunities and live entertainment. Musick Studios will be giving a performance at Smothers Park at 7:15 p.m.
Ross said the venue is ideal for families to spend time with their children.
"Families love the opportunity for their kids to dress up and get out in a very safe environment," Ross said. "It's not during Halloween itself so it gives them a chance to get in a little more trick-or-treating and enjoy the activities more as opposed to just that one night."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
