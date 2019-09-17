Residents, business owners and Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County advocates were introduced Monday afternoon to the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) five-year plan that has a start date of July 2020.
Abby Shelton, the city's Community Development director, spoke to a crowd of about 50 people, detailing the NRSA's goals, priorities and possible programs.
Among the goals will be to eliminate slum and blight, rehabilitate homes, construct new homes, provide homeless services and help homebuyers with financing.
The priorities listed for the NRSA were affordable housing, reduce homelessness, neighborhood revitalization, economic development, fair housing and community resilience.
And the possible programs could include existing homeowner exterior rehabilitation, business facade updates, housing incentives, public and private landscape beautification, affordable housing incentives, 50-50 demolition and senior affordable housing along with a new senior center building.
"This was informal and everything is still workable," said Shelton who was pleased with the turnout. "I'm excited about the enthusiasm for the senior center."
During the five years, the city will use approximately $1.7 million in federal money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund the NRSA with an estimated $3.1 million in private investment.
Within the Northwest NRSA, there are 720 single-family homes, 72 vacant houses, 31 mobile homes, five townhouses, 31 rentals, 64 commercial properties and 140 vacant land parcels, according to city records.
And with the improvements made, the total property values within the area are expected to increase from $64.5 million in 2019 to $66.5 in 2025.
Shelton said that likely means higher property taxes but not to the point that it makes homes unaffordable.
"I don't want to force you out of your homes, but I want you to get that money back and a little bit more," Shelton told the attendees.
For Donna Phillips, Sheila Moore and Carolyn Terry, it was the senior center that brought them to the meeting.
The three retirees are regular users of the senior center's yoga class.
"We wanted to make sure it wasn't going to be a community center because we think we deserve a separate senior center," Phillips said. "There are still concerns about parking; possibly paying dues. But I am relieved that we're going to have our own center."
The plan is for the current senior center, an 83-year-old building at 1650 W. Second St., to become part of a private development.
And constructing a separate senior center is being proposed in front of the present senior center.
Shelton said the city will be seeking request for proposals from private developers for the senior center projects.
"It's my hope, through the development process, that I'll be able to turn this building into ... affordable senior housing," said Shelton about the current senior center.
David Oberst, owner of Oberst Printing Co. at 2505 W. Second St., said he grew up in the area that's been affected by its age and neglect.
"It's a great neighborhood; a lot of good people," Oberst said. "It's just time to come this way with the (NRSA)."
The city is transitioning from its current NRSA, which is Triplett Twist, where $2.6 million in federal dollars were combined with $2.8 million in private investments. Triplett Twist officially ends in June 2020.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.