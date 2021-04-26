The city of Owensboro is looking to have 16 vacant structures demolished and is currently accepting bids for the project.
Joe Sublett, city housing inspector, said Friday that a lengthy process must be gone through before the city can demolish a dilapidated structure.
“Over the past 10 years, I have been able to work within budget to get a large number of the more serious hazards taken care of,” he said.
After filing a complaint with the property owner, the city follows its code enforcement process, which includes attempts to make contact with the property owner to get them into compliance.
“In the event that there is no contact made or no response at all from our mailings and postings or in a lot of instances, we find the owner is deceased,” Sublett said.
The city will then perform the necessary abatements, issue citations and file liens in an effort to get the attention of the property mortgage holder.
“We then try to move through the process to keep the property minimally maintained, still all the while working to find someone to be responsible for it,” he said. “Eventually it gets to the point where we have a title opinion done.”
Sublett said the majority of the 16 structures on the list have been through that process, and some of them have been sitting abandoned for more than a decade.
“It is not anything that we take lightly,” he said. “We don’t want to force the demolition of someone’s private property.”
Structures that have been demolished for the city in the past have included buildings in so poor a condition, they were in danger of collapsing on a neighboring home or business.
Sublett said the number of structures demolished each year is determined by the city budget, and he does not believe any more will be demolished this year following this bid. The city is working off a list of known vacant structures it has had to pay to minimally maintain and that also have the greatest number of liens and delinquent taxes.
“That is how they are now being prioritized,” he said. “The intent is to stop spending money to maintain these things and to go on and get them down so the properties are cleaned up.”
According to the official bid form, the project bids will be opened at 1 p.m. May 6.
The locations include:
• 1511 Center St.
• 537 Clay St.
• 905 Conway Ave.
• 2409 Cravens Ave.
• 2427 Cravens Ave.
• 619 Crittenden St.
• 416 Jed Place
• 2625 Lancaster Ave.
• 2200 McConnell Ave.
• 521 Parrish Ave.
• 29 Plum St.
• 319 Plum St.
• 113 River Road
• 1027 Western Ct.
• 1028 Western Ct.
• 1709 E 20th St.
A non-mandatory recommended pre-bid conference all will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27. No formal job site visits will be made at the conclusion of the meeting. Any contractor submitting a bid is expected to be familiar with the job sites before the meeting.
There will be 120 days for all work to be completed from the issuance of the purchase order from the city of Owensboro. Circumstances beyond the contractor’s control will be taken into consideration.
