City officials are proposing changes to the property maintenance ordinance that could have homeowners facing more violations over privacy fences and the amount of junk or trash in their backyards.
Public Works Director Wayne Shelton told the Owensboro City Commission on Tuesday that the revisions are to address nuisance properties and to remove limitations from the ordinance.
Among the updates will be defining a privacy fence with construction standards, height and uniformity.
According to Shelton, code enforcement officers constantly battle hoarders and junk collectors who use privacy fences, tarps and blankets to meet the “out of ordinary view” code.
“The current ordinance allows you to hide certain things in the backyard as long as it’s behind a privacy fence,” Shelton said. “So we’re going to be looking at some of those standards and how that out of ordinary view behind a privacy fence turns some areas into a junkyard.”
Shelton presented the City Commission with photos of local residences with backyards full of trash and junked cars.
“Right now, a person can have a bunch of junked vehicles in the backyard as long as they’re out of ordinary view,” he said.
Under the proposed change, hobby vehicles will now include off-road vehicles such as 4-wheelers, pull-behind campers, utility trailers, riding lawn mowers and dune buggies.
And it will set the limit at no more than two hobby vehicles that are out of ordinary view. These vehicles are not registered, not licensed or not insured.
The city is also proposing a maximum of 5% clear-space allowance that a property owner would be permitted for out of ordinary view storage. It will be based around a formula of the total size of the lot, excluding square footage of storage buildings and detached garages.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said she agrees with the changes but questioned how the city could better enforce current and future violations.
“I’m hoping that all this will help but I don’t see how we are going to do any more than we’re doing, especially when some of the property owners don’t even live in town,” she said.
Currently, Shelton said violations are mailed to the property owner’s address listed with the PVA’s office, which hinders compliance.
The proposed change would require rental property owners to provide information to include a mailing address and any individual or entity responsible for property maintenance and management. This mandate would be for mailing to any address other than the PVA listed address.
“It does very little good for an inspector to go out and cite an abandoned property and then turn around and mail it to the same address,” Shelton said.
City Attorney Steve Lynn said the city’s property maintenance ordinance is about compliance and meeting certain community standards that go with living within the city limits.
“We try to make it clear to the property owner that we don’t want to fine you, we don’t want your money. We just want you to get into compliance with the property maintenance laws that we have,” Lynn said. “We’ll grant additional time. We’ll provide as much assistance as we can to the individual. Some are very open-minded about it and they will work with you. Others, unfortunately, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”
Currently, residents can appeal violations, which have to go through a hearing process.
Shelton said a new change would allow the public works director and the city attorney to vacate citations without requiring an appeal hearing.
“In a rare instance or occurrence, we do come across a notice of violation or citation, that on hindsight, shouldn’t have been issued,” Shelton said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
