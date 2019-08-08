City making progress on Smothers Park spray area

Although most of the summer will be over, the Smothers Park spray area near Lazy Dayz Playground is expected to return by the second or third week of this month.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the spray area hasn't reopened since closing after the 2018 season.
"The (pad) cracking just got out of control," Hancock said.
The spray area first opened in 2012 with the rest of the redesigned Smothers Park. The pad was a nonporous aliphatic pebble surface that was supposed to last five years, according to the manufacturer. However, the city replaced it again in 2016 at a cost of $120,000.
Fluctuating temperatures, combined with the natural, western Kentucky freeze-thaw cycle were blamed for leaving the irreparable cracks in the play surface.
This time around, however, Hancock said the city is going with a "drastically different" surface.
The Smothers Park pad will have a nonskid surface that's similar to the ones installed at the Legion and Kendell-Perkins parks. This new surface will also come with a lower price tag of $46,000 and carry a much longer lifespan.
"Kendall-Perkins was one of the first projects I built when I first started with the city," Hancock said. "So it's close to 13 or 14 years old and we've had no (surface) issues there. Legion is just a year or two older than that. Both of which have held up."
Weather has hindered the Smothers Park spray area repair, forcing the city to keep caution tape around the zone throughout this summer.
Hancock said he knows the spray area is one of the key features to Smothers Park.
"I would say the spray park is one of the main attractions for the kids in that play area, especially during the warmer months," Hancock said.
But Hancock said progress is being made.
"I would hope we'd have it open, say mid-August through the air show (Sept. 13-15) at least," Hancock said. "… It should be congruent with the rest of the park and look quite pleasing."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
