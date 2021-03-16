Owensboro’s Northwest Neighborhood Alliance Coordinator Rafe Buckner would like to see improved street lighting along the city’s Fifth Street corridor become a part of the ongoing Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization strategy.
“Just drive through at night,” Buckner said Tuesday. “It is just really dim.”
Buckner said that he is from the Northwest part of town and would like to see that area improve aesthetically and welcome more businesses.
“That area was really bustling and now there are a lot of vacant lots and not as much business going on,” he said. “As an alliance, we kind of wanted to focus on the West Fifth Street area just because we feel that it has kind of been neglected.”
Buckner said the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance has been working to beautify the area — doing neighborhood cleanups, installing free wi-fi and planting trees in Kendall-Perkins Park, and also planting flowers along West Fifth Street’s median.
“I think we added to it and I just think this lighting would just take it to the next level,” he said.
Buckner said he has asked neighborhood residents and business owners to contact Abby Shelton, director of community development for the city of Owensboro, about the possibility of getting the new lighting as part of the official Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy.
A Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grantee-designated area targeted for revitalization. An NRSA is different from other local targeted areas in that the designation is reviewed and approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Shelton said that the city is waiting on formal approval of the plan’s boundaries before it can go ahead and invest some federal funding into the Northwest Neighborhood. The plan’s current boundaries are from Ewing Road on the city’s west end to the north side of Walnut Street on the east end.
“The area that the (City Commission) had asked me to focus on was the First and Second Street corridors and parts of Fourth Street. I am probably going to look at that as well,” she said.
Shelton said there is currently no connection between the riverfront English Park and the downtown, which is something city officials would like to explore.
For 2021, $518,555 has been allocated to Owensboro’s 518,555 CDBG program along with an additional $278,358 for a home-investment private-public partnership.
Shelton said she will be giving a presentation to the City Commission on Tuesday, March 16, “regarding local dollars that the commission wants to invest in that neighborhood that don’t have the federal strings attached to it.”
“All the programming for the federal dollars is going to the development plan and then I do have programming guidelines,” Shelton said.
Prior to focusing on the Northwest NRSA, the city had completed the BaptistTown Neighborhood Redevelopment (2000-04), the Old Germantown Neighborhood Redevelopment (2004-10), the Mechanicsville Neighborhood Redevelopment (2010-14) and most recently, the Triplett Twist District (2015-20).
Buckner said he just wants to see his neighborhood be the best that it can be, and is hopeful that his ideas will be heard.
“We are just trying to uplift the community, trying to bring it back,” he said. “I feel that if we get things going it will make other people want to get involved and want to clean up and keep things nice down there.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
