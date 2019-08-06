The Owensboro City Commission will consider the first reading of a revised private development policy at its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, that will give developers more flexibility with bonding projects.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the policy isn’t new but it was tweaked so that it’s more consistent with the county’s guidelines.
“The more quickly we can free up some of the developers' money being bonded on issues — like sidewalks or different pieces of development — it allows them to take those funds and start the next development,” Hancock said.
The development policy is a way the city regulates residential developments so they meet local, state and federal building and construction standards.
“Our policy protects the citizens of Owensboro to ensure that, when a developer comes in and builds a street, starts to build the houses, the sidewalks go in,” Hancock said.
Under the current city policy, builders are required to have upfront money in the form of a surety performance bond as a guarantee all sidewalks are completed within a development before the bonds can be released.
The proposed policy will no longer mandate that all sidewalks be done within a development such as a subdivision. Instead, bonding will only be required for sidewalks of homes granted a certificate of occupancy. And potentially no bond would be required if the sidewalks can be built when the home is ready for occupancy. However, all sidewalks would have to be completed within five years whether or not all of the lots were sold or if the development is finished.
Hancock said there are times when homes are ready for occupants but the weather may not be conducive for adding sidewalks.
“If it’s wintertime or unbelievably muddy, there are issues you run into when you’re working with Mother Nature,” Hancock said. “Currently, we would’ve held that certificate of occupancy until that sidewalk was poured. Well, over time, when pouring on poor soil conditions, your sidewalks fail, and you have different issues that cause sidewalks to be repaired prematurely.”
The city has also revamped its maintenance bond requirement within the policy.
Under the current guidelines, developers must provide a maintenance bond that’s 5% of the development's total cost regardless of whether any of the infrastructure has been done.
Under the proposed policy, the maintenance bond of 5% will only be required on what’s not completed or not approved.
Jagoe Homes’ Bluegrass Commons, one of the city’s newest subdivisions off Barron Drive, was constructed under the city’s current development policy.
Emanuel Ball, Jagoe’s vice president of land, said the city’s current development policy forced the company to tie up $190,000 in credit that would not have been necessary if it built outside the city limits.
“If we have already put in all of the rock, all the curbs, all of the (base) asphalt, all of the waterlines, the storm sewers, the sanitary sewers and all of those things are already completed and approved, and the only thing we have left to do is surface asphalt, it doesn’t make sense to take 5% of this giant number that may be upwards of $600,000, $700,000 or $800,000 as opposed to taking 5% of just the surface asphalt,” Ball said. “(The city) really doesn't have any exposure because (the inspectors) have already been there and approved them.”
Although the ordinance will take two readings for approval, Ball said the proposed changes within the development policy will benefit both the city and the developers.
“It still gives the city leverage, but it frees things up for us as well,” Ball said. “… It’s very, very business-friendly.”
