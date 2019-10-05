City names OFD veteran as new fire chief

Owensboro city officials announced Friday that James Howard, a battalion fire chief and 21-year veteran of city government, has been selected the new chief of the Owensboro Fire Department.
Howard was selected after a national search. In August, current chief Steve Mitchell announced his plan to resign after 11 years of service as chief.
The city received 43 applicants from across the country for the position.
Mitchell said Friday he was pleased a current member of the department was selected.
"We had three internal applicants," Mitchell said. "From my perspective, they were all stellar candidates, and were prepared to do the job.
"Obviously, I'm very happy it went to an internal candidate," Mitchell said.
All of the internal candidates have received leadership training, and Howard is completing an executive fire officer program through the National Fire Academy, Mitchell said.
"I know James took his (leadership training) to the next step," Mitchell said.
Howard has been with the fire department for more than 16 years but began his city service as a dispatcher.
"I knew I wanted to do something nonprofit or in public service," Howard said Friday. When Howard joined the fire department, "it was everything I thought it would be, and more," he said.
"I've had a lot of opportunities," at the department, Howard said. "I've had a chance to do just about everything."
As chief, Howard said a priority will be "community harm reduction," where safety issues are identified and resources are put toward reducing the risk.
For example, Howard said he is beginning a project focused on eliminating cases of children left in hot cars.
Harm reduction campaigns would involve working with the public to educate people about safety issues, Howard said.
Howard said all of the internal candidates for the chief's post were all good candidates.
"I was up against some really stiff competition," Howard said. Of the other internal candidates "I know they have the heart for it," he said.
City Manager Nate Pagan also said the internal candidates were all strong contenders for the post.
"All three of the internal candidates were excellent," Pagan said. "It was a good position for me to be in, to have that many excellent internal candidates. It speaks well for Chief Mitchell."
Howard was offered the position Friday morning. The promotion has to be approved by the city commission. Howard will work with Mitchell for several weeks. Mitchell is expected to retire at the end of November or beginning of December.
Howard "did a great job of articulating a vision for the department, and his passion for firefighting and the department was evident," Pagan said.
Mayor Tom Watson was not involved with the hiring process but said he was confident in the selection.
"He has worked hard," Watson said of Howard, adding that the city would continue to provide strong public safety services.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
