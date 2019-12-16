The city of Owensboro is preparing for what appears to be the imminent demolition of Gabe's Tower.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Thursday that the bid specs are being put together for requests for proposals.
"I know it's close to being finished and we're doing it relatively open-ended, recognizing the method of demolition is better suggested or recommended by experts in that field," Pagan said.
Gabe's Tower, which opened 56 years ago at 1926 Triplett St., has been vacant since 2005 and has gone through multiple private owners with restoration plans that have never materialized.
The city, however, took ownership of it on Sept. 5. It purchased the building for $360,000 from Bob Zimmerman, who had owned it since 2017.
Wayne Shelton, the city's public works director, said he understands why there are some who want to figure out a way to save Gabe's Tower.
He, however, added that restoring is no longer a viable option.
"Its state of condition isn't adding to the city in any way; it's detracting from the city," Shelton said. "It's comparable to when the Executive Inn was imploded; it's comparable to tearing down the old tobacco warehouses that were part of our history. So it's not taken lightly."
Now, the city will be pursuing contractors who can safely raze the 13-story building that's within close proximity to homes and businesses.
"The height of the structure itself and then the location are somewhat of a challenge," Shelton said. "But both sides are fairly accessible so that's a benefit. ... We're going to try to vet all of the challenges and all the what-ifs."
According to Shelton, there's some asbestos material that will have to be abated from the building but little of anything else remains that would have to be removed.
"The inside of it has pretty well been gutted," Shelton said. "So from that standpoint, there's not a lot of interior prep, I'm going to say, that will have to be done."
In November, the city did seek bids from any contractors who wanted to submit a rehab proposal to save the building. The Nov. 21 deadline came and went without a single bid proposal.
Shelton said one interested party was given a tour of the site.
"In all fairness, we have made the attempts; we have reached out to different folks and groups to try to bring in someone who was capable of (rehabbing) it," Shelton said. "It's like the one visitor who did come to take a look at it; he walked up several floors before saying, 'You got any other buildings?' "
The city has estimated the demolition cost at $600,000. Once Gabe's comes down, the city will be considering possibilities for the property and what to put in its place. So far, moving the downtown bus transit station there has been floated as the main option.
For Shelton, Gabe's Tower does hold personal nostalgia.
He said he remembers when it wasn't a dilapidated structure and used frequently by the community.
"I had the opportunity to be there during its heyday and its opening," Shelton said. "I remember attending a football gathering at the top floor swimming pool; it had one of the best views of the entire city of Owensboro. So when it comes down, everyone who remembers it in its heyday will have a tinge of sadness."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
