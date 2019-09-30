Back in 2014, when the city approved an ordinance allowing food trucks, it took awhile for the idea to catch on.
It was 15 months before the first full-service food truck based in Owensboro hit the streets.
Justin and Natasha Crandall closed their Pangea Cafe in Village West Shopping Center on Carter Road and switched the business to a food truck in the summer of 2015.
Today, five years after the city began allowing food trucks, there are 11 licensed to operate in Owensboro.
However, Tim Ross, the city's public events director, said, "There are numerous other food trailers/trucks that operate around town on private property or at a special event."
The 11 trucks on the city's list are "the mobile food vendors that have a truck that meets the standards in the city ordinance and are allowed to park and sell on city streets throughout the year. If they do not have the mobile food vending permit, they are only allowed to operate on private property or at a special event if they have permission from the event organizer."
The list also doesn't include things like Liberty Dogs, the hot dog cart that Billy and Candace Pyland have been operating for the past year.
"We take it to car shows and places like that on weekends," he said. "We're both working full time. But we love it. It's been a lot of fun."
Tia Johnson started Roadrunner Wings & Things two years ago to help with a family member's medical expenses.
"Food trucks are very expensive," she said. "Our first year was a loss, but things are turning around this year. I didn't have a clue what I was getting into. But it was a big hit."
Johnson serves up chicken wings, chicken tenders, Philly cheesesteaks, pizza rolls and more.
But she also serves breakfast and on Sunday, Johnson sells soul food dinners.
"We move around every day," she said. "But on Sundays, we're usually at the Marathon station at Parrish Avenue and Carter Road."
Food truck event
Johnson said, "It would be great if the city would find a place like the Sportscenter parking lot where all the food trucks could get together once a month. There's enough variety for that to work."
Jeremy Johnson has had J's Good Grub for about 2 1/2 years.
"It's been a goal of mine to get all the food trucks together for an event," he said. "But getting everybody on the same page is difficult. Some people think it's all about competition. But Evansville has food trucks getting together every Wednesday."
Ross said the food trucks can organize things like that themselves.
But if they want the city's help, he said, they can contact him.
Johnson said he initially wanted to open a restaurant.
"I thought I would start with a food truck and build up a following," he said. "But now, I'm thinking about buying more food trucks."
Johnson said, "I'm usually at a different place every day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On weekends, I go to various locations and events."
His most popular items, he said, are chicken-and-waffles and Cajun ranch fries.
Sulie Villanueva said her family's La Bendicion de Dios Taqueria ("The Blessing of God") food truck opened last March.
"But our daughter was in a bad wreck and we've been closed for a little while," she said. "We hope to be open again in a couple of weeks."
Their truck, which sells tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, tortillas and nachos with brisket, steak, chicken and pork, is mostly open on weekends, Villanueva said.
"My husband has another job during the week," she said.
Villanueva said, "We're usually at the Marathon station on Frederica on weekends unless we have someplace else to be."
She said, "My husband loves to cook. He's always worked in restaurants. He wanted to do this and the Lord opened the door."
That's where the truck's name originated.
The 11 trucks on the city's list also include A Tasty Bite of Europe, Frozen Tundra, Gene's Health Foods, Real Hacienda, Shogun of Japan, Frosty Cones, Kona Ice of Evansville and Vagabond Cafe.
Most trucks post their menu and location daily on Facebook.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.