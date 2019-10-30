City offering free bus rides on Election Day

On Tuesday, which is election day, the Owensboro Transit System will offer what will be the first of several free ride days in November and December.
Pamela Canary, OTS system manager, said the free rides were also provided in the May primary election to ensure transportation wasn’t an obstacle for voters.
“On election day, we want to encourage people to vote,” Canary said.
She added that anyone who was unsure about where their polling place is located can ask the OTS desk attendant for help.
“If someone was to come to the front desk and say, ‘I live here and I want to go vote. What bus should I take?’ We’ll educate ourselves so we’ll be able to guide them to the right precinct.”
After the election, the next November dates will be Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Black Friday on Nov. 29.
In December, there will be two weeks, from Dec. 10-23, that bus rides will be free as well.
The bus routes run from 6 a.m. to 6:50 p.m.
And typically, Canary said the cost is $1 for one ride and one transfer. Buses return to the OTS station every 45 minutes to allow for transfers.
“So if you’re trying to get from the east to the west side of town, you get one transfer,” Canary said. “…But you have to transfer immediately after getting off the bus. That transfer isn’t good to catch the bus.”
In 2018, OTS began offering more free ride days, which was approved by the Owensboro City Commission.
According to Canary, there were 315,000 riders last year — a 21% overall ridership increase from 2017.
“It was a combination of free days as well as outreach to the community,” said Canary about the increase. “We’ve partnered with the community college (and) Kentucky Wesleyan for free rides for their students.”
Keith Bowman has been an OTS driver for eight years and welcomes the free days.
“It’s pretty busy those days,” Bowman said. “…But I really love meeting people and providing a friendly kind of atmosphere … I get to know a lot of people and that’s what I like.”
With the upcoming free ride days, Canary said another goal would be to entice people who’ve never ridden an OTS bus.
“It’s a service to the community and of course we want to encourage ridership,” she said. “But for those veterans, we want to give back.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
