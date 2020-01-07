City officially advertises bids for Gabe's Tower demolition

The demolition of the historic Gabe's Tower is one step closer to reality.
The city of Owensboro began advertising for the demolition of Gabe's Tower on Monday and will take bids throughout the month.
Bids are scheduled to be opened at 3 p.m. Jan. 30, with a pre-proposal meeting at the site set for 10 a.m. Jan. 14. The demolition is scheduled to be substantially complete by Aug. 31 with a final completion date of Sept. 30, according to the request for proposal.
Owensboro Public Works Director Wayne Shelton hopes to get several bids by the deadline.
"I would suspect that we hopefully have in the neighborhood of eight to 10 or so contractors," he said.
Price and the demolition method will be considered when picking the contractor, Shelton said.
Once selected, the contractor will be responsible for razing the building that is near several homes and businesses.
The former hotel at 1926 Triplett St. has been vacant since 2005 and has gone through multiple private owners with restoration plans that have never materialized. The city took ownership of the 13-story building on Sept. 5 when it purchased it for $360,000 from Bob Zimmerman, who had owned it since 2017.
The city has estimated the demolition cost at $600,000. Once Gabe's Tower comes down, the city will be considering possibilities for the property and what to put in its place. Moving the downtown bus transit station there has been floated as an option.
City officials have stated they are aware of the historic nature of the building and were not taking the demolition lightly. The advertisement for the demolition marks the beginning of the end of Gabe's Tower, Shelton said.
"It's not the final step but it's a step in that direction," he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
