City of Owensboro officials are easing encroachment permit policies to aid downtown restaurants as they begin to reopen on May 22.
While Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 guidance for restaurants only permits 33% capacity for indoor seating, outdoor seating is wide open, as long as safety and social distancing guidelines are maintained, said Nate Pagan, city manager.
“This is most applicable to restaurants downtown that are operating on city property,” he said. “Primarily, we are expanding the use of sidewalks for seating. There was a discussion around street closures to expand seating, but many of the owners preferred to having parking available. This will allow them, without the typical fee, to extend their seating in front of neighboring businesses, if those business owners agree. We will allow that for the next four months to ease their financial burden and aid them in reopening their businesses.”
Owensboro Director of Public Events Tim Ross spearheaded a conversation with downtown restaurants to gauge their needs and prepare for the May 22 rollout.
“We are working with some of these restaurants to expand and in some cases helping them with tables,” he said. “We are working with adjacent property owners as we waive fees and permit restrictions so that they can expand their footprint. We are following the governor’s guidance to a tee. We are still awaiting some clarifications but there haven’t been additional concerns. We want to roll out as much as we can as safely as we can.”
While many local restaurants have been offering curbside pickup throughout the closures, being able to open their doors and offer outdoor seating in exciting, said Carole MacQuarrie, partner of Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits and Colby’s Deli and Cafe.
“Our plans are to reopen on May 26,” she said. “We have seating in front and behind on our patio and are hoping to extend onto St. Ann’s and in front of our bar-side entrance. We have been open for curbside since March 16 and will begin training on May 22 to go over guidelines and the new altered way of doing business. It will be interesting to reconfigure for the time being while phase two is in place.”
During phase two of the governor’s plan, Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits, which typically has a capacity of 254 patrons, will be down to 88 with the deli and cafe down to 27 seats. While there has been concern about the possibility of crowds forming to await a table, Colby’s leadership has addressed those issues, MacQuarrie said.
“One way we are approaching waiting is that we will be taking reservations and leaving some seating open for walk-in seating,” she said. “We will have a front of the house manager outside managing those that want to dine with us but did not call ahead. We have buzzers that will extend as far as the riverfront so they can take a walk or wait in their cars until their table is available. There will be constant communication and monitoring of our indoor numbers so we don’t have over-seating. It will be a sensitive way of operating, but we have excellent managers and staff that have remained employed throughout so they will know what to expect.”
For Creme Coffee House General Manager Christian Anderson, being able to open their doors and outside patio will allow Creme’s community family to come back in and make the shop’s unique atmosphere come alive again, he said.
“We will be able to open indoors at 22 people and we can comfortably have 30 on our back patio,” he said. “We have a few tables out front and may expand, but we don’t know as of yet. We are excited, the main thing people come here for is the atmosphere and the people that are a part of our Creme community. We really miss our patrons and that unique atmosphere, we are excited to have it back.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
