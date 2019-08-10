Owensboro city officials are taking a wait-and-see approach for now to a request to lower the curfew for juveniles from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Members of My Brothers Keeper, a grass-roots group interested in reducing crime in the city, made their request to lower the curfew at Tuesday's City Commission meeting.
Commission members said Thursday and Friday they were open to gathering information about a curfew. County officials and Mayor Tom Watson said they would want the county's curfew to align with the city's so there wouldn't be any confusion about whether a juvenile was out after curfew or not.
A juvenile found out after curfew is not fined but the juvenile's parents can be up, and to $250 per violation. Very few curfew violations are issued in either the city or county.
"Last year, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 7, we actually issued only one curfew violation," said Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD. As of Wednesday, the department had issued five curfew violations this year, he said.
The ordinance includes several exemptions, such as if the juvenile is going to or from work, was at a school, church or other organized recreational activity, is with a parent or other responsible adult or is exercising a First Amendment right.
Boggess said whether a juvenile is cited for being out after curfew depends onthe circumstances.
"Clearly, it's case by case," Boggess said. A juvenile might be cited if "it's a kid we've dealt with before that we suspect is up to something,"
In other cases, the officer can simply tell the juvenile to go home and notify his or her parents, Boggess said.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said the department has not issued any citations for curfew violations this year. Last year, deputies issued four such citations and issued two curfew citations in 2017.
"It's officer discretion," Smith said. "But, a lot of times, we look at why we are in contact with them after 1 o'clock in the morning."
For example, a deputy investigating a suspicious activity call might be more inclined to cite a juvenile he or she encounters for violating curfew, he said.
Smith said if there are other pressing matters, a deputy might skip issuing curfew violations.
"If we do come across some that we are dealing with on criminal matters, the least of our worries are their curfew violations," he said.
Both Smith and Boggess said they believed a curfew has an effect on juvenile crime.
"Obviously, if you can reduce the number of juveniles out (who are) getting into mischief, that can certainly have an impact on crime," Boggess said. "... I don't see any way it could have a negative impact on crime rates."
Boggess said OPD's command staff would want to see the proposed change to the current curfew before taking a position.
A 2015 study on how juvenile curfews affect gun violence was conducted by Jillian Carr, a professor of economics at Purdue University, and Jennifer Doleac, a professor of economics and director of the Justice Tech Lab at Texas A&M University.
Using Washington D.C. gunshot data, the study found there were more gunshots between 11 p.m. and midnight between Sept. 1 and July 1, when Washington, D.C. has an 11 p.m. juvenile curfew, than there between 11 p.m. and midnight between July 1 and Sept. 1, when the juvenile curfew is at midnight.
Carr said the study only looked at gunshot data, not specifically at juvenile crime. In Washington D.C., at least, the researchers theorized gunshots increased when the curfew is at 11 p.m. because there are fewer people on the streets who could act as potential witnesses to shooting incidents.
"You're not just incapacitating juveniles," but their parents as well with a curfew, Carr said. Otherwise, people out in the streets "could be witnesses," she said.
The chance of crime is reduced "when you have more people out and about, taking ownership in your community," Carr said.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said the county would need to adjust its curfew, or pass a countywide curfew ordinance, so the city and county wouldn't have two different curfews.
"There are pockets of the county inside the city limits, and it would be difficult to enforce" two curfews, Watson said. "... I think it's a critical component."
Watson said he would want to study the experience of other communities with 11 p.m. curfews.
"I'm sure when we get the information together, we will have a discussion," he said.
City Commissioner Pam-Smith Wright said she believes 1 a.m. "is too late for 15- and 16-year-olds" to be on the street, but parents have to be accountable for whether their children are out at night.
"If we change it to 12 o'clock, what guarantee do we have that those kids aren't still going to be out at 2 o'clock?" Smith-Wright said. "I see it as parental responsibility when children are in."
City Commissioner Larry Conder also said parents would have to be involved in enforcing the curfew and that could be done by educating parents through neighborhood alliance meetings and meetings at community centers.
"If you make police officers the bad guys, are you really solving the issue without engaging the parents?" Conder said.
Conder also said he was concerned about adding extra duties to the police department.
"This commission started two or three years ago in a concerted effort to recruit police officers," Conder said. "... Now, what we're going to do is place another burden on our officers that takes them away from things they need to do."
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said he would want to hear OPD Chief Art Ealum's perspective on an 11 p.m. curfew.
"Off the bat, it makes sense," Maglinger said. "I want the details ... The police department would really give some insight on what would work and what they would recommend."
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he would consider changing the curfew "maybe to 12 o'clock," but, "I just want to make sure it's enforceable."
"I'd want to see what impact it has on our police officers," Sanford said. "If we are trying to have an impact, I'd want it to work."
