Owensboro officials learned over the weekend that Gov. Matt Bevin had approved a last-minute $500,000 discretionary grant to build a section of highway linking Fairview Drive to Kentucky 603 near Gateway Commons.
But Monday was Bevin's last day in office.
And that meant some fast maneuvering.
"We worked all weekend on it," Mayor Tom Watson said.
The city commission met quickly at 10:30 a.m. Monday to approve the grant.
Then, they handed the paperwork to DJ Johnson, Bevin's executive adviser, to rush it to Frankfort for Bevin's signature before he left office.
Mayor Tom Watson said, "We've been working on this for eight or 10 months. It's a project that really needs to be done."
He said the idea is to provide better access to the planned $29.3-million Daviess County Middle School, which is scheduled to open on the connector road in August 2021.
Without the new road, Watson said, the buses would have to travel through subdivision neighborhoods to reach the school.
"It's a safety issue," he said.
Today, Kentucky 603 dead-ends at a traffic light on Hayden Road at the east entrance to Gateway Commons near the TownPlace Suites hotel.
The new plan will extend it about 2,400 feet past that intersection to link with Fairview Drive.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the project "is still a work in progress."
The state grant won't cover the entire cost of the project, he said.
The city will need assistance from landowners and Daviess County schools to complete the project, Pagan said.
He said he's not sure of the final cost because the design work hasn't been completed.
"This will be the primary entrance for the new middle school," Pagan said.
Watson said, "It's been a long, hard slog to get to this point."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
