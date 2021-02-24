The city of Owensboro is looking to remove vegetation from along the riverfront and is advertising for bids to clear the trees and brush that have accumulated just west of English Park.
The project is to be completed by March 31st, pending river levels.
“We have actually dug different sections of the riverbank, so it is more of a continuation on down the bank,” City Manager Nate Pagan said Tuesday.
According to the city’s bid form, the project involves clearing approximately 127,881 square-foot of accumulated trees and brush.
Pagan said the area to be cleared is just west of the boat ramp at English Park, and “is an area where there is quite a bit of activity.”
This project is not connected to the prospect of expanding the riverwalk from Smothers Park to English Park, something Pagan said would be a much larger project.
“This is more preventative maintenance,” he said. “Just removing trees that are potentially problematic and that kind of stuff. It is not tied to the riverwalk project at all.”
Pagan said there are multiple companies in the Owensboro area that have experience in this type of work and he is confident a bid will be submitted that is in line with the city’s budget for the project.
All bid and contract documents can be downloaded from the city’s vendor registry website at www.owensboro.org under “purchasing.”
All bids for the project must be received by the purchasing agent, 101 East Fourth St., Owensboro, KY, 42303, before 2 p.m. March 2, at which time all bids will be opened.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
