The city of Owensboro is currently accepting bids for its street paving projects to be done this fall.
Kevin Collignon, city engineer, said Friday that the process of determining which streets will be resurfaced starts with a visual inspection of the road.
“We do an actual field visual inspection of all the streets at least every other year. We might do half the city one year and have the city the next year,” he said.
Either city inspectors or summer interns will look for cracks, potholes, ruts and other damage to the road surface.
“We gather field data, it goes into a software program that we have and it generates a Pavement Condition Index,” Collignon said. “We will look at the ones below a certain PCI and then we will drive those streets.”
The recommendations are then presented to the assistant city manager and public works director and city manager before being proposed during the annual city budget review process in January or February.
According to the bid document, the projects include:
Pleasant Valley Road
Daviess Street
East 15th Street
Hillbrooke parkway
Golden Maple Court
West Warrick Drive
Byers Avenue
Bittel Road
Secretariat Drive
Mayfair Avenue
Lexington Avenue
Jed Place
Holly Avenue
Washington Avenue
Rose Avenue
Benton Avenue
West Eighth Street
Alpha Street
2016 West Second St. alley
West Fourth Street Alley
West Fifth Street Alley
Collignon said the amount of work that can be done is determined by the amount of money allocated to road resurfacing in the budget, but that is typically fairly consistent from year to year.
The project, which requires all formal bids be submitted to the city no later than 3 p.m. on June 3, will also require the replacement of traffic light indicators known as loop wires that detect when a car is present and signal for the light to change.
“You usually can’t see it, it is right below the surface,” Collignon said. “A lot of times when they will do that work it gets damaged or destroyed and it has to be put back.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
