The city of Owensboro is currently accepting bids for its street paving projects to be done this fall.

Kevin Collignon, city engineer, said Friday that the process of determining which streets will be resurfaced starts with a visual inspection of the road.

“We do an actual field visual inspection of all the streets at least every other year. We might do half the city one year and have the city the next year,” he said.

Either city inspectors or summer interns will look for cracks, potholes, ruts and other damage to the road surface.

“We gather field data, it goes into a software program that we have and it generates a Pavement Condition Index,” Collignon said. “We will look at the ones below a certain PCI and then we will drive those streets.”

The recommendations are then presented to the assistant city manager and public works director and city manager before being proposed during the annual city budget review process in January or February.

According to the bid document, the projects include:

Pleasant Valley Road

Daviess Street

East 15th Street

Hillbrooke parkway

Golden Maple Court

West Warrick Drive

Byers Avenue

Bittel Road

Secretariat Drive

Mayfair Avenue

Lexington Avenue

Jed Place

Holly Avenue

Washington Avenue

Rose Avenue

Benton Avenue

West Eighth Street

Alpha Street

2016 West Second St. alley

West Fourth Street Alley

West Fifth Street Alley

Collignon said the amount of work that can be done is determined by the amount of money allocated to road resurfacing in the budget, but that is typically fairly consistent from year to year.

The project, which requires all formal bids be submitted to the city no later than 3 p.m. on June 3, will also require the replacement of traffic light indicators known as loop wires that detect when a car is present and signal for the light to change.

“You usually can’t see it, it is right below the surface,” Collignon said. “A lot of times when they will do that work it gets damaged or destroyed and it has to be put back.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837

