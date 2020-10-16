The relighting of the Glover H. Cary “Blue Bridge” will be celebrated during a two-night event in November.
The city announced Friday that it will host Bridge Night from 7 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
The two nights will feature an opening light show and pyrotechnics, and then will cap off festivities by allowing pedestrians to walk the bridge similarly to previous Bridge Days that drew thousands to the downtown Ohio River bridge.
On Friday evening, the Owensboro Symphony is also placing three different ensembles throughout Smothers Park. A jazz quartet will perform at BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center, as well as brass and string ensembles in the park.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said scheduling two nights was about ensuring physical distancing and meeting the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ll have a number each night of the amount of people that can be on the bridge and we’ll count those,” Hancock said. “…So our hope is that over a two-night event, individuals maybe not comfortable coming the first night because of the crowd can come back the second night. That way we keep our numbers low and our social distancing within its numbers.”
The city will be unveiling its $1.9 million LED system of 512 light fixtures that are expected to last at least 20 years without having to be replaced. They will be spaced across the two exterior sides of the bridge, and have a range of colors that can be controlled with a smart phone or tablet app.
Prior to the LEDs, the bridge’s metal structure was lit by pendant lights that were installed in 1995. They were removed in 2013 for the repainting of the bridge.
