According to a press release from the city, the Owensboro Hydrofair will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 15-16. With guidance from the local health department and state officials, the city and American Hydroplane Events originally postponed the race weekend to September 11-13.
In February, the City Commission set aside $90,000 to pay for race officials, fuel, equipment, supplies and insurance for the event with the hopes of hosting roughly 50 hydroplanes for the race.
American Hydroplane Events would have been responsible for providing race personnel, technical support for on-water rescue vessels, and scoring and timing equipment, according to an agreement with the city.
Initially, the Hydrofair weekend was also to include live music at Friday After 5 on Aug. 14, Live on the Banks on Aug. 15 and the annual Bridge Run 5K/10K, also on Aug. 15, all of which have also been postponed or canceled.
