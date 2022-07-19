City ready to open Fairview Drive extension

The new extension of Fairview Drive will open Wednesday following a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, city officials announced Monday.
The 2,600-foot road expansion, stretching from the rear side of the Downs subdivision to Kentucky 603 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Hayden Road, began in late September of 2020.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the road work was actually completed last week, but the city has been waiting for the state to add a traffic signal at Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road.
“One side of the intersection needs a traffic signal and the state is scheduled to install that,” Pagan said.
The $3 million extension will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess County Middle School and other future developments along the route, making it critical that the road opens prior to the new school year.
DCMS is set to open when students return to class next month.
And with work beginning to widen Kentucky 54, Pagan said the extension will also help alleviate traffic and give another route to the Gateway Commons shopping center and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“It will provide an opportunity to avoid (Kentucky) 54 during that construction,” he said.
The state, city and county maintain various portions of Fairview Drive.
The extension portion of Fairview has been annexed by the city and will be maintained by its road department.
“Fairview is kind of strange because on the (south side) of 54 it’s a state route,” Pagan said. “But on the Walmart (north) side to the end of the Downs it’s a county road, and then the new portion is a city street.”
The city initially purchased 24.28 acres from the Pantle family for about $100,000 an acre. However, the city only required 1.366 acres for the extension portion.
The remaining acreage was sold to developer Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction, LLC.
The extension was constructed by Envision Contracting, a Matt Hayden-owned company.
Hayden, who attended the original groundbreaking, said at the time that the extension will be an important connector to other thoroughfares, as well as help alleviate traffic from Kentucky 54 during the widening project.
Daviess County Public Schools also played a part in the project, making improvements such as adding a turning lane from Hayden Road to the new Fairview Drive extension.
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting will take place at the beginning of the Fairview Drive extension in the Downs subdivision, near Calumet Trace and Fairview Drive. Anyone who plans to attend should enter through the Downs subdivision. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be canceled.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
