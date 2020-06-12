The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has not yet released COVID-19 relief funding to the city of Owensboro.
On Apr. 2, city officials received their award notification letter from HUD that Owensboro would be receiving $294,117 through Community Development Block Grants and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to be distributed by HUD.
It was decided by city officials as part of their COVID-19 relief strategies to use the funding to provide upward of $2,500 to small businesses considered micro-enterprise (five or fewer employees) or small businesses with 10 or fewer employees and up to three months of rent relief to eligible renters. To date, the city has yet to receive those funds, said Abby Shelton, community development director.
“Since we began accepting applications on May 4, we have approved 107 rental applications and 32 business applications,” she said. “We have 55 pending, and all of that funding will go toward these business and rental relief programs.”
These funds were given on a first come, first served basis. Eligible businesses had to show that they were a micro-entity and had to qualify as a low-income business owner or be in a neighborhood revitalization strategy area, a section of the city that is 51% low-to-moderate income qualifying. Those that applied for the rental assistance program had to qualify as a low-income household.
Currently, $267,000 of the awarded funding has been committed, but the city can’t award the money, Shelton said.
“The caveat is that we can’t release any of the funds until we sign our agreements,” she said. “We have had landlords and property managers calling and asking for the money, but we can’t do anything until we receive our agreement from HUD. I can’t say for sure what the deal is. Things like this usually take time, and with COVID-19, things are taking longer. We are ready to award these funds as soon as we get the go ahead from HUD.”
For city officials, the development of these programs was meant to alleviate the growing number of Owensboro businesses and citizens that are needing aid as the pandemic, joblessness and continued issues with state unemployment continue. The city has tried to develop strategies to aid the community quickly through CARES funding but are, in this instance, at the mercy of the federal government, Shelton said.
“I feel like my hands are tied,” she said. “Many of these people had jobs pre-pandemic, and now they haven’t made any money and are stretched thin. Landlords are calling and asking for money, and we are ready to release it, but we are at the mercy of the federal government. Most landlords have been understanding, and we are assuring them that they will receive a full three months and hopefully get themselves and their tenants up to date and give people some breathing room as they return to work and begin to recover.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
