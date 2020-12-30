The city of Owensboro has received the Government Finance Officers Association Award for outstanding achievement in its Popular Annual Financial Reporting.
in 2018, as part of Mayor Tom Watson’s OBKY Project, citizen advisory commissions were established to pinpoint areas of the city that could be improved as well as ways that aspects of city government could be more palatable to the everyday citizens of Owensboro.
More accessible and easily understood financial reports were one of these highlighted areas.
The project requested two financial reports per year, one concentrating on actuals and the other focusing on budget. The Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR) addresses the financial actuals reporting.
With the city receiving its second PAFR award, for the year ending June 30, 2019, they have not only received national recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association but also have fulfilled that community request to be provided with a quality report that is readily accessible and easily understandable to the general public, and other interested parties without a background in public finance, said Angela Waninger, Owensboro director of finance and support services.
“Our audit as well as our budget are very large documents,” she said. “The PAFR requires that we develop a document that is easy, quick and pleasant to read. When Nate (Pagan) became city manager, he recommended that one of the two financial reports we do a year, per the OBKY initiative, be the PAFR so that we meet the community’s request and attempt to gain national attention through the GFOA.”
To be eligible for the PAFR Award, a government must also submit its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) to the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and receive the CAFR award for the current fiscal year, according to the GFOA.
Upon acceptance, each eligible report is reviewed and judged based on such criteria as reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods as well as creativity.
The city’s PAFR report, which is available in hard copy at Owensboro City Hall or on the city’s website, uses various representational methods to streamline its financials and covers such topics as the city profile, awards and accolades, items of interest as well as financial highlights like general fund expenditures, tax rates, agency funding, government services as well as social services, among others.
While a financial award may not seem like a major milestone, the opposite is true and the garnering of such accolade from national organizations not only brings more positive attention to the city, but also shows how far the city has come, Waninger said.
“Our participation in the program is beneficial because it allows us to engage the citizens a little bit more,” she said. “One of our achievements that I have been the most excited about is that Moody’s has raised our bond rating back up. We are fortunate to have a commission who were willing to address the city’s needs, and increase our standing with Moddy’s, which businesses use as a major tool when deciding where to locate. Our continuing success and our receipt of the PAFR Award is exciting.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
