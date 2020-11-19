The city of Owensboro has begun the process of distributing rent relief to local landlords and tenants.
Beginning on Thursday afternoon, checks are expected to be sent out to those landlords whose tenants applied for the $294,117 in Community Development Block Grants and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Early on in the pandemic, it was decided by city officials, as part of their COVID-19 relief strategies, to use the funding to provide upward of $2,500 to small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, and up to three months of rent relief for eligible renters.
These funds were given on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible businesses had to show that they were a micro-entity and had to qualify as a low-income business owner or be in a neighborhood revitalization strategy area, a section of the city that is 51% low-to-moderate income qualifying. Those that applied for the rental assistance program had to qualify as a low-income household.
To date, 112 households applied for rental relief with 38 small business applicants having received a bulk of their aid through local dollars, said Abby Shelton, community development director.
“Landlords began getting their reward letters early in the week and we have begun to receive their letters back and will begin sending out first round of checks on Thursday afternoon,” she said. “We have worked with landlords to make sure people were not displaced and they have really worked with us throughout this process.”
The release of this round of funding was stymied for months and it was initially believed that the delay was on the part of HUD, when in fact it was a miscommunication in the 800-page grant document that slowed the release of the funding.
That issue has been dealt with and now this first round and upcoming second round of funding are on schedule, said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
“I talked to Peter Jackson at HUD and it seemed like the normal process that we would go through with CDBG money had changed with applying for CARES money,” he said. “It wasn’t clear what the next steps were after our documents were approved. I got too excited when I saw how long it was taking to get the money to the people that need it. I know it has been stressful for tenants, but it has been equally stressful for our landlords that have gone without that rent money for so long.”
Moving forward, the city is anticipating receiving an agreement from HUD for the second round of CDBG-CV3 funding, totaling $237,732, later this week, said Shelton.
“We appreciate the level of work that the HUD Louisville field office has put into pushing out the multiple contracts for all of the participating cities in Kentucky,” she said. “They have been very helpful, responsive and diligent in answering questions. The Owensboro Board of Commissioners is relieved to be able to push out this first round of funds as the eviction moratorium is expiring Dec. 31, 2020 (as of right now). The Owensboro Board of Commissioners is reviewing the best way to allocate the second round of funds.”
Jacob Mulliken
