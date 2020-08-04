Revenue numbers from March, April and May show that the city of Owensboro is not only stable but showing growth in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, the occupational tax revenue was $199,195 over budget. Like all reports, May’s is on a one month lag, meaning that May’s numbers depicted the economic state of Owensboro in April during the height of closures and job losses, said Nate Pagan, city manager.
“Even when job losses and closures were at their worst point, we were better financially than anticipated,” he said.
Pagan looks at these numbers from a general fund revenue standpoint with a monthly average of roughly $1.6 million in occupational tax revenue being the line the city wants to maintain, he said.
In April, the city came in at roughly $1.6 million. May showed roughly $1.6 million with June preliminarily coming in at $1.55 million, which is right in the range that city officials want to be in, he said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, numerous statewide groups like the Kentucky League of Cities and Kentucky City/County Management Association as well as state officials were painting a grizzly economic forecast with as much as a 15% to 20% drop in revenue. But there were two things that have kept Owensboro stable and growing; industry-diversity and budgeting, Pagan said.
“Due to the diversity in our economy, we expected to be better compared to other areas,” he said. “We were prepared but expected that the impact would be lower than the state average. At that point, we were above budget and I felt that we had a good budget. Even then, our revenues did not drop substantially and we were well positioned coming out of it.”
City officials also approved a $200,000 COVID-19 contingency in the current budget to aid any dips that may have occurred due to the virus, but so far, it has not been needed.
“We budgeted conservatively for the 2020-21 fiscal year,” Pagan said. “We have that contingency in case there is an issue. We were 5.84% (roughly $1 million) above budget in 2019-2020.”
For fiscal year 2020-21, the city is budgeting roughly $59 million in its general fund and $18.3 million of that in occupational tax revenue. This budget was done in anticipation of COVID, he said.
“We were shown to be the best in the country by the most objective source out there,” he said. “We have continued to show stability and moderate growth in a time where many aren’t able. That has a lot to do with budgeting conservatively and our diverse business community.”
Jacob Mulliken
