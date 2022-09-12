City’s diversity showcased at Radcliff Cultural Festival

From West African drum and dance and Middle Eastern and Asian dance performances to an international selection of food and drinks, the Radcliff Cultural Festival offered attendees a wide look at cultures from around the world.
Cecilia Broomfield, who was at the festival with grandchildren, said she likes to expose them to everything she can, especially when it comes to different cultures.
“I want them to experience things so they can feel more confident and OK with who they are and with other people being different,” she said.
The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony including an ‘Aloha’ performance by Tropical Skillz. Additional performers of the day included KUVEBO: a West African drum and dance troupe; Oreya, a Middle Eastern and Asian dancer; a fire dance performance by Jason Dakota Frederick, as well as traditional fire dancers from Guam; and many others.
Stage performances ran the entire festival.
Martha West and Connie Kadetz, both of Elizabethtown, said they loved the presentations.
“We came to see what it was about because we hadn’t been. I think it’s great,” West said, adding she also wanted to learn about the different cultures. “My mom is Puerto Rican, so that is one of the things I wanted to come out and see — the different cultures represented.”
Kadetz said the cultural festival was “bringing the community together.”
Also enjoying the performances were Dr. Jill Sanders and Dawn Kennedy, both ESL teachers for Hardin County Schools.
“We always try to be present at activities like this because it is important to us to represent our students,” Sanders said.
The festival also featured a variety of vendors, and a Taste of the World food “court” with international selections from Belize, Jamaica, Guam and Philippines, along with local favorites.
Nandi Serkali of the African Connections booth said she looks forward to the cultural festival, which just completed it’s third year.
“I just love finding out more cultures, meeting people from other cultures and seeing what it is they have to offer,” she said.
A new aspect of the celebration this year was the children’s center, dubbed the Radcliff Children’s Cultural Center, that offered educational workshops and activities, including story time with Spider-Man and guests, and a chance for children to pet and have their pictures taken with the Chinese lion.
Organized by Loren Hales of the Radcliff Literacy Project, it also featured giveaways of books and Crayola’s “Colors of the World” sets and offered an origami workshop with a goal of making 1,000 cranes, which are symbols of good luck.
The theme for this year’s festival was “All are Welcome,” inspired by the book of that title by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman.
The festival was held at 2000 Boundary Oak Drive by Red Hill Cutlery and Boundary Oak Distillery.
