City’s diversity showcased at Radcliff Cultural Festival

Oreya performs a ribbon dance Saturday at the Radcliff Cultural Festival.

 MARY ALFORD/The News-Enterprise

From West African drum and dance and Middle Eastern and Asian dance performances to an international selection of food and drinks, the Radcliff Cultural Festival offered attendees a wide look at cultures from around the world.

Cecilia Broomfield, who was at the festival with grandchildren, said she likes to expose them to everything she can, especially when it comes to different cultures.

