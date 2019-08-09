City's first tapas lounge opens downtown

Justin Hagan says people should think of his Azucar Lounge at 116 W. Second St. as a "candyland for adults."
Azucar is Spanish for "sugar."
And Hagan said, "A lot of our house drinks are infused with nostalgic candies."
Some feature house-made rock candy, others feature house-spun cotton candy and so on.
Azucar is also Owensboro first tapas -- pronounced "top-us" -- lounge.
"I'm hearing people say we're another Mexican restaurant," Hagan said. "This is not a Mexican restaurant. It's a Spanish-flavored lounge."
"Tapas" refers to small plates and small servings, he said.
It doesn't describe the food.
Most of the servings are between 3 and 5 ounces, Hagan said.
"We have a wide range of meats, cheeses, finger foods and specialty appetizers," he said.
"Downtown is definitely growing," Hagan said.
That's part of why he returning after living in Lexington, Miami and Chicago for several years.
The other part was "it's home," Hagan said.
When he lived in larger cities, he said, he frequented tapas lounges.
"No two are the same," Hagan said. "I wanted people in Owensboro to have that experience."
His meat comes from a Pennsylvania Dutch supplier who salt cures and ages it in a cave for three months, he said.
"That gives it a distinctive taste," Hagan said.
The lounge had its soft opening Thursday night with about 40 people dropping in, he said.
Azucar currently offers six house cocktails and six house martinis.
After the grand opening on Aug. 23, it will have a full menu of craft beers, specialty beers, wine and bourbon, Hagan said.
"We have 12 bourbons now," he said. "We have more coming. We'll have a huge selection of bourbons."
The lounge is currently open from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Starting Aug. 19, Hagan plans to add a lunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lounge will employ six people.
Azucar Lounge is where Gambrinus Libation Emporium was for years and where Hajimari Sushi Bar was until it closed at the end of October.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
