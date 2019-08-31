In preparation for what will become the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, the Owensboro's Community Development Department will be hosting the first public meeting for the project in September.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the purpose will be to update the residents and the businesses about the project and to receive feedback from them.
“It’s going to be informational just to give people an idea of what’s going on,” Shelton said. “And then review the preliminary survey results that people have been turning in.”
For much of the summer, the city has been conducting separate surveys — one for residential and the other for businesses. Both surveys can be found at https://ced.owensboro.org/northwestnrsa/home.
Within the Northwest NRSA, there are 720 single-family homes, 72 vacant houses, 31 mobile homes, five townhouses, 31 rentals, 64 commercial properties and 140 vacant land parcels, according to city records.
The 15-question survey asks for financial information to “How would you rate your neighborhood as a place to live?”
Shelton said citizens have been taking the surveys, but she would like to see more participation.
“For the number of parcels in the area, it’s a low response,” she said. “But I am going to leave the survey open for quite a while.”
But since starting the surveys, Shelton said the city has gleaned from them concerns within the Northwest NRSA that need to be addressed.
“I’m hearing from the citizens that there is a lot of transient activity going on and some drug activity that needs to be nipped in the bud,” Shelton said.
Along with revitalizing the homes and businesses in the Northwest NRSA, a new senior center is also part of the proposed plan.
For Dana Peveler, the senior center’s executive director, the public meeting represents the first real movement in the quest to build a new facility.
“We’re just excited that we’ll be offering the seniors something they’ve been looking forward to for years,” Peveler said.
Currently, the senior center operates out of an 83-year-old building that was originally designed as a school.
Peveler said its age presents ongoing problems and it doesn’t function well for a senior center.
According to Peveler, seniors have also been given a survey seeking their input about including amenities such as a library, a salon and a clinic. And would they prefer a one-story or a two-story center?
“The new building will be designed more toward senior programming that creates opportunities for socialization and more unification of activities," Peveler said. "Right now, we have a lot of space that isn’t usable.”
The city is transitioning from its current NRSA, which is Triplett Twist. It officially ends in June 2020.
The era of the Northwest NRSA will follow in July 2020.
Shelton said the September public meeting will be just the start.
“This will be the first of three to four more meetings to come,” she said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
