City set to focus sidewalk attention on Northwest area

The city is about a month away from starting its annual sidewalk maintenance program.
According to City Engineer Kevin Collignon, the program is designed to concentrate on one area of the city at a time before moving into another section.
Collignon said the city uses the neighborhood alliance boundaries to determine where the sidewalk repair work will be done each year. The city of Owensboro has 12 neighborhood alliances.
Typically, sidewalks with large cracks and ones that are raised, or considered “toe stubbers,” are repaired as part of the program.
“A lot of times we have interns in the summer walk the sidewalks to measure the cracks and collect data on hazardous conditions,” he said.
From there, Collignon said a point system, which helps determine priority levels, is created for each neighborhood alliance boundary (NAB).
“Each NAB gets a ranking and the sidewalk policy committee meets once a year, and we review those rankings to determine the NAB we’re going to work in.”
The city has allocated $300,000 for the sidewalk program budget in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Collignon said it will be the Northwest Alliance Neighborhood, which is the West Second Street area, that will receive the sidewalk attention this year.
“We were in the Northwest NAB last year and it usually takes a couple of years to get through one NAB,” Collignon said.
Although the city will take calls from the public about sidewalk damage across the city, Collignon said work isn’t usually diverted.
“They can report to City Action but with that sidewalk policy we don’t come out of the NAB until we’re done,” Collignon said. “So we don’t jump around and we stay in that NAB that has been ranked as a No. 1 priority.”
The sidewalk program is also not to be confused with the new American Disability Act (ADA) sidewalk ramps that are being installed in various areas around the city.
Although Envision Contractors were awarded the bids for both the sidewalk program and the ADA ramps, Collignon said they’re separate in terms of funding and how they’re implemented.
“The ADA ramps and curb repairs are part of our paving program,” Collignon said. “…We’ve been having them work pretty aggressively on getting some streets ready, so we can pave them for winter.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
