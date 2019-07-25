City survey first step for new neighborhood revitalization plan

Owensboro's Community Development Department is taking its first steps in transitioning to its next revitalization area.
Businesses — retail to rental property owners — within what’s being called the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) have started receiving surveys to help the city collect data for the five-year plan that will begin in June 2020.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the NRSA is a partnership with local government, nonprofit and private entities and individuals.
And ultimately, she said the purpose is to bring affordable housing, economic development opportunities, business incentives and public improvement projects to the Northwest NRSA.
The new NRSA travels along the riverfront starting at West First Street up to West Fifth Street between Walnut Street and Ewing Road.
“We have an idea, because of the census, what the makeup of the neighborhood is,” Shelton said. “But always it’s our job to collect as much accurate data as we can. …It’s important, at a local level and at a street level, to give the citizens every opportunity to self-report actually what’s going on in the neighborhood.”
Within the Northwest NRSA, there are 720 single-family homes, 72 vacant houses, 31 mobile homes, five townhouses, 31 rentals, 64 commercial properties and 140 vacant land parcels, according to city records.
The 15-question survey asks for financial information to “How would you rate your neighborhood as a place to live?”
Shelton said all of the survey data will remain private.
“Everything that we collect for our development plan through HUD (Housing and Urban Development) is always kept confidential,” Shelton said.
The city is currently winding down its previous NRSA called Triplett Twist. Since 2015, the city has spent $2.6 million in federal grant dollars in that neighborhood that is shadowed by the blighted former hotel Gabe’s Tower.
Combined with almost $2.8 million in private investment, a total $5.3 million in rehabilitation, growth and development has stimulated at least $4.5 million in increased property value and improved aesthetics in the historic Owensboro core, according to the city.
The city will officially end the Triplett Twist in June 2020.
“I’m not going to be taking any more applications for existing homeowner exterior repairs because we’re winding down all of those programs,” Shelton said.
In the meantime, the city has negotiated a deal that would allow it to take ownership of Gabe’s Tower with plans to raze it. According to City Manager Nate Pagan, tower owner Bob Zimmerman is waiting on the lien process to go through.
At some point in the future, residents — tenants and homeowners — in the Northwest NRSA will be receiving a similar survey. An online version of the survey is also available at ced.owensboro.org/northwestnrsa/home.
Shelton said there will also be public meetings leading up to the start of the Northwest NRSA. She's seeking community members within the Northwest NRSA to join an advisory board that will help narrow down the programs the city will focus on.
"We're starting pretty early and we want to make sure everybody has a chance to get their input in," Shelton said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
