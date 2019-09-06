The blighted Gabe's Tower Inn, the 13-story building at 1926 Triplett St., now belongs to the city of Owensboro.
City Manager Nate Pagan confirmed late Thursday afternoon that the city had taken possession of the property from Bob Zimmerman who had owned it since 2017.
"We have closed and we are now the owner of the tower," Pagan said.
The ongoing Gabe's Tower saga was an issue Pagan inherited when he became city manager 18 months ago.
"It feels good to get the deal done," Pagan said. "I know it's been a longtime priority of the (Owensboro City) Commission and the city staff. It's good to finally check that box."
For several years, the city has been trying to purchase the 55-year-old structure, which has been vacant since 2005.
Prior to the city's taking ownership, it has changed private hands multiple times in attempts at ventures to restore the former hotel.
In March 2017, the city almost secured Gabe's Tower from its then Pennsylvania owners. But Zimmerman presented the out-of-town group a higher offer just hours before the City Commission was scheduled to approve a municipal order authorizing the city to finalize the purchase.
Zimmerman's plan was to turn the building into low-income housing but he was never able to secure the funding.
And in April, Zimmerman decided to sell Gabe's Tower to the city. The two sides agreed that the city of Owensboro would purchase the property for $360,000 as long as Zimmerman sold the building with a clean title, which he only recently received. That deal also required Zimmerman to drop an unlawful arrest suit he filed against the city in federal court last year.
Zimmerman said he received $165,000 after the mortgage was paid and wouldn't say exactly how much he lost from the investment.
He, however, did say he "lost a considerable amount" of money.
"People were with the understanding that I was to receive ($360,000) and that's just not the case," he said.
Despite saying he had no regrets in ever purchasing Gabe's Tower, Zimmerman said he was relieved to no longer be its owner.
"After the way everything was turning out, it was the best for everybody and for the city to buy it from me," Zimmerman said. "It was a pretty arduous journey."
The city will now be looking into federal grants that would either allow a developer to rehabilitate it with incentives or enable the city to raze Gabe's Tower to build a new transit station with federal funds.
But in order to receive federal money, Gabe's Tower would have to go through what's called a Section 106 review process that falls under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966.
The NHPA applies to buildings more than 50 years old.
But now that the city owns it, Mayor Tom Watson said his preference is to demolish it and move the bus transit station there.
"I'm sure there are some historical preservation people who would like to save it but I don't see that happening."
