The Owensboro Police Department's ability to no longer chalk tires to enforce downtown parking has had some effect on the fines the city has collected from violators.
Since the ban went into effect in late April after a federal court ruling, the city has taken a slight revenue hit.
According to city records, parking fines generated $17,876 from April to October, which was the last month reported.
During that same time period in 2018, the city collected $24,198 in parking fines.
Many of the downtown parking spaces have 2-hour signs, with some posted for 30 minutes, to limit the amount of time the same vehicle can occupy the spot.
Anyone who violates the time limits can be cited with a $10 fine.
Angela Hamric, the city's finance director, said the fines have always gone into the city's general fund.
"Out of a $52.9 million budget, we're talking a very small amount as it relates to the total revenue stream," Hamric said. "So it's not so much about the money, it's about parking."
For years, OPD has employed a part-time parking enforcement officer who chalked car tires as a way of monitoring how long a vehicle stayed in the same space.
But in April, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the chalking tires violated the Fourth Amendment, finding that an officer marking vehicle tires with chalk is an unlawful form of trespass that should require a warrant.
The ruling created a legal precedent in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee.
After the decision, OPD stopped chalking tires but its parking enforcement officer has still been
monitoring downtown parking as well as in other parts of the city.
The city did task its parking committee to research alternatives to chalking tires and return with a recommendation.
Owensboro Public Events Director Tim Ross has been part of the parking committee looking into different enforcement measures used by other cities.
"Initially when the committee first met, the whole goal was to create that turnover to have available parking for the downtown businesses," Ross said. "So increasing revenues was not the basis for the discussion."
So far, parking meters, digital monitoring and photos have been floated by parking officials.
Ross said investing in a different monitoring system would likely pay for itself.
"From research we've looked at in other communities, the increased revenue you'd generate from a better system would offset that infrastructure cost," Ross said. "…There are lots of cities across the country that have some sort of metered space and they do that for multiple reasons. One of which is to push people into the parking garages and surface parking lots in order to have that turnover on street parking."
For now, Ross said the parking committee has decided to ride the enforcement issue into the new year and revisit it in April 2020.
"We're going to evaluate available parking spaces randomly over the next six months to see if we have available parking where we want it in the downtown core," Ross said. "And is there even a concern? Or have we already created the turnover that we need, and there's no real issue?"
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
