City tax bill deadline approaching

City officials are trying to get the word out early about this year’s property tax deadlines that will be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.
Although Owensboro property taxes are due Nov. 1, state law allows for a 30-day grace period that would end on Dec. 1.
Angela Hamric, the city's finance director, said property owners who choose to delay until the end of the grace period need to be aware that City Hall will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 because of the Thanksgiving holiday and that Dec. 1 falls on a Sunday this year.
“Those tax bills have got to be either postmarked or dropped off in our drop-off box by Dec. 1,” Hamric said.
The outside dropbox is located on the west side of City Hall. Any payments placed in the dropbox prior to City Hall opening Monday morning will be counted as being on time, Hamric said.
However, bills paid after Dec. 1 will be considered delinquent, with penalty and interest applied to the bill.
Last year, the city mailed out 22,810 real property tax bills, totaling $8,544,972.
According to Hamric, there were 326 unpaid tax bills after Dec. 1 for a total of $1.997 million in delinquent taxes.
Hamric said the city always runs a delinquent tax bill ad in January inside the Messenger-Inquirer that helps in collecting the outstanding bills.
To date, Hamric said $84,943 remains from the 2018 bills, giving the city a 99.9% collection rate.
“We’re hoping to capture that ($84,943),” she said. “We’ve not given up.”
Hamric provided the following information about paying city tax bills:
* Penalty and interest will be applied to all delinquent accounts starting on Dec. 2.
* The city accepts checks, cash and Visa, MasterCard and Discover credit cards. There is a 2.5% convenience fee added to credit or debit card transactions.
* The city accepts payments in person at City Hall (101 E. Fourth St.), over the phone (270-687-8537), by mail, by dropbox (also at City Hall) and via the Web at https://services.owensboro.org/propertytaxpublic#!/. The dropbox may be used if payment needs to be made in person and after 5 p.m. City Hall hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during regular weeks. (All of this information is also on the back side of the tax bill.)
* If paying by check, make check payable to: City of Owensboro. If mailing, send to City of Owensboro, P.O. Box 638, Owensboro, KY 42302. Checks mailed must be postmarked no later than Dec. 1. Do not mail cash. Checks may also be delivered in person or left in the night deposit box. The check must be in the deposit box by Dec. 2 to be considered on time.
* Penalty and interest will be applied to all delinquent accounts starting Dec. 2. The penalty is 10%. Interest is applied monthly at a rate of 0.5%.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
