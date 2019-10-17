With the leaves starting to change colors and trickle down from the trees, the city will begin its annual curbside leaf pickup on Monday.
Stephen Franklin, deputy director of public works, said the city has hired 12 to 13 seasonal workers who will fill the manpower needed for the leaf pickup season that will last from Oct. 14 through Feb. 14.
Each leaf truck requires three employees to drive, rake and vacuum leaves from the ground.
"We are officially this week converting our limb trucks to leaf trucks," Franklin said. "Limb collection will cease on Friday."
Franklin added that anyone with tree limbs can take them to the city's transfer station, 2129 Grimes Ave., for free with their OMU bill during leaf pickup season.
The city's leaf routes are divided into 10 zones that will receive three passes each during the next four months.
Franklin said this year's leaf pickup will begin in Zone 7, the west-central part of town that encompasses Griffith Avenue to Scherm Road and Frederica Street to U.S. 60 (the former bypass).
"Before each season starts, we always like to set goals -- target dates for each pass," Franklin said.
According to Franklin, the first pass is to be done by Nov. 15 and the second pass will run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 20. The final pass is scheduled from Dec. 21 through Feb. 14.
"Typically, the third pass ends the second to possibly the third week of January," Franklin said. "At that point, we'll continue to pick up leaves but we'll do it on a call-in basis."
For the leaf pickup, the city offers three methods -- curbside vacuuming, bagged leaves that will be picked up on the same day as a resident's regular trash day and a 24-hour, drop-off location with six orange dumpsters at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Last year, the city collected 1,602 tons, or more than 3.2 million pounds, of leaves.
To track the crews' progress, residents are encouraged to check the newspaper daily, look on the city's website, owensboro.org, or sign up for text notifications. Residents can also call CityAction at 270-687-4444 for regular updates.
For those residents wishing to take advantage of curbside leaf pickup services, sanitation officials do have a few simple reminders: Leaves need to remain within 6 feet of the edge of private property, not in the street or covering sidewalks; residents should also remember to not block their leave piles by cars or tarps and not put their piles underneath low-hanging wires or trees and most certainly not on trailers; and piles shouldn't cover up telephone or electrical boxes and shouldn't be mixed in with yard-waste or trash.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
