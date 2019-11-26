City to begin relighting 'Blue' Bridge

After years of delay, the city of Owensboro can now move ahead with relighting the Glover H. Cary "Blue" Bridge.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city has received all of the necessary state permits to start removing the old pendant lights in preparation for the new LED system.
"We'll be scheduling a preconstruction meeting and working through the processes of getting all the pieces lined up to get the project started," Hancock said. "So from here, you'll have a period where they'll do a deconstruction of the existing lights."
Hancock expects the removal of the old lighting system to start sometime in December.
When that happens, 400 feet of the bridge will go to one lane during the work hours and then return to two lanes until the job picks up again the next day.
Hancock said the contractor, Groves Electrical of Madisonville, is projecting seven months to complete the project.
"They won't start in the mornings until after rush-hour traffic, so it will be after 8 o'clock before they get on the bridge," Hancock said. "So you will have some disruption there but hopefully it won't be a major disruption."
The city had originally projected between $850,000 to $950,000 to relight the bridge. But after receiving three bids, the lowest returned at $2.1 million.
However, Hancock said the plans were revised to reduce the price tag to $1.9 million.
In 2017, the city created a special fund by which residents could donate to help relight the bridge through their property tax bills.
So far, $10,178.45 has been raised through that fund with the last contribution of $2 coming on Nov. 21. The rest of the funds will come from the city's Your Community Vision fund.
The project also qualifies for TIF reimbursement from the state, city officials said.
"The original estimates were from 2015," Hancock said. "…Although I was not particularly happy with missing that estimate, it does happen from time to time. But there are a lot of factors that influence that such as the types of lights and the quantity of lights."
The city will be going with an LED system of 512 light fixtures that are expected to last at least 20 years without having to be replaced. They will be spaced across the two exterior sides of the bridge and have a range of colors that can be controlled with a smart phone or tablet app.
The LEDs will be brighter than the old system and will be set to a static blue hue throughout most of the year.
"It's been a long road getting to this point," Hancock said. "I think the citizens of Owensboro will be quite happy with the outcome of the new lights."
History of the bridge lights
It was an intern in former Owensboro Mayor Dave Atkisson's office who pushed for lighting the bridge and came up with the $150,000 to do it.
The late David Edds, who was the intern, was impressed by lighted bridges in Memphis, Tennessee. He brought the idea back to Owensboro and proposed doing the same with the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
"I was pessimistic," Atkisson said.
During his administration, Atkisson spent a considerable amount of money on city beautification projects and feared the public's response to spending $150,000 more.
However, Edds was not deterred. He came up with the idea to ask people to sponsor lightbulbs on the bridge for $500 each, Atkisson said. A plaque on the riverfront displayed donors' names.
The idea worked. Edds found enough bulb sponsors to cover the project's cost.
The decorative, overhead white pendant lights were added in 1995 when the former Downtown Owensboro Inc. was able to pay for the project through the donated funds. The lights were given to the city on the agreement that it would be up to the city to maintain the lights from then on.
In 2013, the bridge went dark to prepare for its repainting. During the repainting process, one of the contractors painting the bridge came into contact with exposed wires and was electrocuted. The city and several Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees were drawn into a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Netzahualcoyolt "Nett" Gonzalez family estate, which has since been settled.
Reporter Renee Beasley Jones also contributed to the story.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
