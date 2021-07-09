The city of Owensboro will accept bids for the construction of two new family residences at 1426 Jackson St. and 618 Elm St. as part of its efforts to provide subsidized housing in the city.
Abbey Shelton, community development director for the city, said Thursday that the Jackson Street property will be built through Owensboro Area Housing Solutions, while the Elm Street property will be built through the Community Development Department.
“Basically we use our home funds for our first-time home buyer program and that includes new construction of homes to be sold at a subsidized cost for first-time home buyers that qualify,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the Jackson Street property was formally a blighted property that was home to an abandoned trailer and mobile home.
“We were able to turn that property around and combine it with the one next door, and that will be next door to another new home build that we have previously completed.”
Habitat for Humanity is also scheduled to build a new home across the street at 1421 Jackson St., she said.
The Elm Street property was once the site of the former St. Paul A.M.E. Church, which was demolished by the church organization in 2016 before the lot was sold to the city.
“We did work with the owners and purchased the property and cut it in half,” Shelton said. “We gave half of it to Habitat for Humanity and we are building on the other half.”
To date, the city has built about 300 homes, including those done in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity and its various Community Housing Development organizations.
Shelton said she is hoping construction on the two houses is completed within the next six months.
The homes will be appraised and sold somewhere around the appraised value to a low-income first-time home buyers.
“They will have to go out and secure their own mortgage for the property,” Shelton said. “They will also have to go through a home buyer education course that is approved by HUD and then just make an application and we work with the bank to show them that they qualify for this program, and that is about it.”
While it is not unusual for the city to be involved in the construction of new housing, Shelton said the spikes in construction costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused some delays in the process.
These will be the only new home construction projects the city will be involved with this year, she said.
The bid for the project, which includes the construction of both houses, will open at 2 p.m. local time on Aug. 12.
Those interested in Owensboro’s homeownership programs can visit www.owensboro.org and follow the community development tab for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.