On June 4, the Owensboro City Commission voted to annex Apollo and Daviess County high schools, Burns Middle School, Burns and Highland elementary schools and the future site of Daviess County Middle School as well as the Daviess County Schools' central office, transportation and maintenance department headquarters.
But a special called meeting of the city commission is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, to consider repealing those annexations.
County school officials and teachers complained about having to start paying the city's occupational tax.
More than 1,000 employees at six schools and three support facilities said the city occupational tax would amount to an immediate 1.43% cut in pay.
City officials said they were working on a way to rebate to the school district the additional 0.78% its employees would be forced to pay once Daviess County increases its own tax rate to 1%, which it is expected to do in a little more than a year.
According to a revenue-sharing proposal the Messenger-Inquirer obtained before the vote, the city planned to subsidize the school district for the increase -- $250,000 that the district would pass on to the employees.
But details were never worked out.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins issued a written statement on Tuesday in which he says that, should the city commission move forward with its plans to repeal the ordinances, all occupational tax rates will revert back to the county's rates. Currently, Daviess Fiscal Court levies a 0.35% tax, but it will increase to 1% in 2021.
"We appreciate our elected city officials for their thoughtful review and consideration of this process," Robbins stated. "We are very pleased that we were able to reach this positive outcome that is in the best interest of all parties."
According to Robbins' administrative assistant, DCPS will provide no other statement to the media regarding the repealed annexation ordinances under consideration.
