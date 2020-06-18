Gov. Andy Beshear said swimming pools can reopen on June 29.
One of the major community questions that have flooded into the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department has been, “will pools open this summer?”
Until Beshear’s announcement on Tuesday, city officials were not able to answer this question.
Nate Pagan, city manager, confirmed that one of Owensboro’s public pools — Combest Pool at 1530 McJohnson Ave. inside Chautauqua Park — will reopen on the allowable date. The city’s second public pool — Cravens Pool at 2815 Cravens Ave. — will remain closed for now, Pagan said.
“We were awaiting the additional guidance and how reopening pools would play out,” he said.
Pagan said the city will follow the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines. That means eliminating all waiting areas, encouraging patrons to bring their own chairs, cleaning widely used and frequently touched surfaces, keeping chairs six feet apart, and maintaining social distancing requirements in and around the pool.
While Beshear has given the go-ahead to open pools in communities, subdivisions, apartment complexes, condominiums, clubs, camps, schools, institutions, parks, mobile home parks, hotels, recreational areas, and every other business or service that has opened up as COVID-19 restrictions ease, public pools present both an operational and strategic challenge.
Along with social distancing outside the pool, guidelines require the same practice while in the water.
Pagan said the state has issued a formula for limiting capacity inside the pool.
Like restaurants and retailers have had to adjust their “new-normal” occupancy to 33% of their pre-COVID numbers, public swimming facilities will need to take the surface water area and lower that number by 36 square feet.
The size of an average swimming pool is roughly 600 square feet; divide that by 36 and you would, through social distancing guidelines, safely have 16 to 17 people.
An Olympic-sized swimming pool is roughly 13,454 square feet; divide that by 36 and the recommended capacity for the pool would be roughly 373 people.
“... Right now we are in the process of preparing the facilities and hiring,” Pagan said. “It is definitely good news and will provide another opportunity for our community children to get out and enjoy something they look forward to all year.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
