The Owensboro Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the annexation of two properties at a special called meeting Tuesday night.
The commission will hear the second reading of two ordinances to annex 1030 Burlew Blvd., which is home to medical offices such as the Pediatric Dentistry of Owensboro and Premier Medical Group; and 3509 Fairview Drive, the home of Mallard Landing Loop apartments.
Combined the two properties are less than four acres.
There are annexation incentive agreements for both properties, a common strategy used to entice property owners to become annexed in the city. The incentive agreements are stipulated through two municipal orders.
For the Burlew Boulevard medical offices, the city of Owensboro will enter into an agreement with property owner, Professional Properties and Construction, LLC, and will reimburse 100% of the total ad valorem tax, excluding school tax, net profits and occupational tax revenues for five years and provide sanitation services during that period.
City Manager Nate Pagan said a portion of the Burlew Boulevard property is already considered city property. If annexed, the entire property will be in city limits.
For the Mallard Landing Loop apartments on Fairview Drive, the city will enter into a five-year agreement with the property owner, JED Rentals, LLC, and will reimburse 100% of the total ad valorem tax, excluding school tax, net profits and occupational tax revenues. The city will also enter into a similar agreement with JED Rentals for three years for the Hobo Estates property located on Lafayette Drive that the city annexed in 2013.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the Hobo Estates property was recently completed, which is why the agreement is scheduled to be approved years after the city annexed it.
“You need something built to generate the tax revenue in order to be rebated back,” he said.
Also on the agenda is the first reading of an ordinance to revise the City of Owensboro Employee handbook to allow police new applicants to earn an Applied Science Associate’s Degree from Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington while he or she is attending law enforcement basic training. The program is called “Educating Heroes” and is offered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
