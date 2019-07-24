City unveils official air show lineup

When the 2019 Owensboro Air Show takes off later this summer, it will mark the seventh year for the event.
On Tuesday, the city unveiled its official lineup for the three-day show that will run Sept. 13-15.
Headlining will be the USAF Viper Demo Team who fly F-16 fighter jets.
“…We are scheduled to have a great mix of warbirds, aerobatic performers and military jets filling the skies over our riverfront again this year,” said Tim Ross, public events director.
The inaugural air show coincided with the grand opening of the redesigned Smothers Park on Aug. 25, 2012.
With the success that followed and the tourism it generated, Ross said city officials recognized the air show’s potential.
“The mayor and commission at the time said, ‘Wow, what an amazing crowd,’ and with the feedback they got on social media, (people) really liked the air show and they decided to keep it going; it has become a tradition. We know it draws folks into our community and it’s also for the community to enjoy a great show.”
In 2015, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds stole the sky and attracted an estimated 35,000 people to the riverfront.
But then last year, the air show drew an even larger crowd to witness the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, the oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.
Ross said scheduling the lineup is a task that must be done way ahead of time.
“The requests for the military are almost two years in advance,” Ross said. “So we’ve already started conversations with the military groups for the 2021 air show year. Civilian air performers are typically booked eight to 12 months prior to the show.”
According to Ross, the city recruits sponsors but it does subsidize the air show anywhere from $130,000 to $200,000 per year.
Ross said the exact cost is not known until after the event.
“There are a lot of variable costs like fuel charges and transportation charges that we just don’t know until after the air show’s done.”
On Sept 13, there will be a static air show at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport that will allow the public to talk to the pilots and get up close to the aircraft. The air show will take place Saturday with a repeat performance on Sunday.
A B-25 Mitchell Bomber, made famous as the aircraft flown by the Doolittle Raiders in World War II, will be flying during the air show along with offering paid rides throughout the weekend.
The air show’s remaining lineup includes:
• The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers flying the AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Huey helicopters.
• Military jets — Northrop F-5, F-86 Sabre and a MiG 17.
• Team Aeroshell, precision flying with a T-6 Texan aircraft.
• Philips 66 Aerostars team, 4-ship demonstration.
• Billy Werth and his Pitts biplane.
